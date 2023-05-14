Catwalk fur real: Feline escapades on a leash!

A bright, sunny spring day is a welcome relief from months of grey, snowy, frigid winters up here in the temperate countries. Parks in the city come alive with people frolicking with their picnic baskets to laze in the sun, eat a snack on the newly sprouted green grass and make the most of the warmth. Pets are a big part of this celebration of spring — after being cooped up in their houses for most of the winter, this is the time for fetching balls, chasing squirrels or sniffing the ground. As Pippi and I stood on a mound watching the hubbub of laughter, a tiny black creature stealthily walking on its four feet in a bright pink leash grabbed our attention. Pippi’s ears perked up, his eyes intensely staring and his brain going on an overdrive figuring what that thing was. After a couple of minutes, it dawned on us: it was a cat on a leash!

Walking cats on a leash isn’t the same as walking a dog. But that’s a trend picking up among adventurous feline parents. After all, why should dogs have all the fun? If you haven’t already, take a look at Suki the cat’s Insta handle (@sukiicat) to know how good a companion cats can be in your escapades. Not just Suki, with the right backpack and a tight harness, many daredevil felines have travelled the world. Outdoor cat accessories are a growing market for a reason.

Unlike dogs, humans never domesticated cats. Science shows that these brainy kitties domesticated themselves by aping baby cries and hanging around people. Even after a few thousand years, most felines haven’t surrendered their freedom. Most pet cats are indoor-outdoor cats, with some access to a free-ranging life. Some are lucky to remain outdoors forever and visit their homes for a meal or two, or a good nap. Outside, they spend their time chasing, hunting, climbing or just blankly staring at some non-existent-never-visible ghost! And that has now gotten the kitties into big trouble.

Invasive species

Scientists estimate that free-ranging domestic cats kill anywhere between 1.3–4 billion birds and 6.3–22.3 billion mammals every year in the United States alone! Cats, which are considered an invasive species across the world, are among the biggest threats to native birds. Increasingly, countries in Europe and North America are banning outdoor cats, and urging pet parents and feeders of free-running cats to either keep them indoors or face hefty fines. There are also concerns about the safety of the cats too: they could be run over by a speeding car or be chased and killed by dogs, or they might pick up a nasty infection and trigger panic for their caretakers. And some cats, like those that hang around my parents’ place, can create a feline orchestra in the dead of the night!

Despite the risks, not everyone is convinced about restricting their cat’s life indoors. While advocates fight for the feline birthright to roam, some handy cat parents are finding creative ways to give their cats a slice of the outdoor life. On the one end of the spectrum are the strenuous hikes and evening walks that brave hearts in the cat world take part in. On the other are increasing choices of indoor enrichments — cat trees or cat condos to help them climb and perch and observe the world, slightly-opened window sills, lots of cardboard boxes to explore, fake mice to catch and puzzle feeders to eat from. Catios — cat patios for short — provide a middle ground: cats can have the freedom of an ‘outdoor life’ within the safety of a fenced balcony or a deck. Kitty parties, with real cats to socialise with, are a thing too! If you are a cat parent looking to keep your feline companion safe and give him or her a chance at adventure, the choices are endless!

As the cat in the park approached us, we were forced to make way for Ms Feline Highness and get out before Pippi made a fuss. My mind couldn’t stop thinking: there’s never been a better time than now to be a cat!

Tailspin is your monthly column on everything that’s heartwarming and annoying about pet parenting.

