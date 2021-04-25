Double trouble?

Hi Saheli,

I have been chatting with strangers. I sent them, actually three of them, photos of my breast but without my face. I am now constantly feeling guilty and scared. I think I can’t seem to enjoy anything normally. The photos have not been uploaded on the internet but I’m disgusted with myself. Any thoughts on this?

Akshara

Hi Akshara,

Far be tit for me to criticise you, but all actions have consequences. Do you enjoy sharing parts of your anatomy with strangers? If yes, be prepared for blackmail, exploitation and perhaps even more dangerous booby traps if one of them wants to meet you. The breast of the matter is that the online world is not a safe space and you have to proceed with caution. Don’t worry about being normal. The secret truth is that nobody is, everybody has their own kinks to put a cup on. As for your feelings of disgust, fear and guilt, either don’t send those steamy pictures or get over tit.

Dear Saheli,

My dream is to become a teacher. However, I live around people from the medical fraternity who want me to study medicine. I’m not interested in this. Their expectations make me feel depressed about my career. I want to know how to overcome all these negative emotions and concentrate, at least for now, on just my studies.

Ms Waiting

Dear Ms Waiting,

If you give up on your dreams who will champion them? Be strong for you are the one who has to live with your decisions. Not the people who judge them. Remember, you are not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm. So focus on your end goal, study hard and follow the path you want. A possible cure for your confusion could be this — can’t you become a teacher in the medical field?

Hello Saheli,

I got married recently. We are in a good relationship and having a good time. The problem is that of late since I like bisexuality, I have been thinking a lot about it. Kindly suggest whether I can balance both as I’m not able to control myself sometimes. Or how can I overcome these thoughts?

Sujith

Hello Sujith,

For starters, float the idea of bisexuality with your wife. She could be a closeted bisexual too. If this is the case, then your relationship may get twice as fun and have double the power. If she isn’t, you will have to decide whether to say bi-bi to your bisexuality or to secretly two-time your wife. Either way, it sounds like two much trouble.