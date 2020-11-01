One-shot protection

We are in the midst of a pandemic and the flu season has already begun. While the flu virus is around all year, it peaks between December and February. As we inch closer to the winter season across the country, we are often asked questions on what is the best time to take a flu vaccination. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October till mid-November. Ideally, the best time to take a flu vaccine is before the rainy season but there are seasons extending up to winter so if not taken earlier, it isn’t too late!

If you are waiting for the right time to get your flu vaccine, it is actually right now! Yes, November is the best month to get your influenza vaccine to get maximum protection against the virus. It takes about two weeks to develop enough antibodies from the flu vaccine to protect you against the flu. As long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s never too late to get vaccinated. Early immunisation is the most effective, but getting vaccinated now or beyond could still protect someone for the remainder of the flu season, which has been known to extend into May.

Here are some frequently asked questions:

What is the influenza/ flu vaccine?

The influenza vaccine, also called as flu shots, are vaccinations to prevent influenza or flu caused by commonly 3 or 4 variants of the influenza virus including H1N1 or swine flu virus strain.

Is flu a serious illness?

It can vary from being mild to very serious. There is no way to predict who will become seriously sick and who will not. Children <5yrs and kids with serious lung conditions, elderly people >65 years and expecting mothers may need hospitalisation. Individuals suffering from kidney ailments, lung diseases liver

disease etc., are more likely to be hospitalised due to influenza. In children, it can cause SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), pneumonia, dehydration and in adults worsening of long term medical conditions like asthma, diabetes etc. The potential for spreading the infection is very high even if it is not very serious

to other vulnerable family members. It can also lead to school absenteeism.

What is the minimum age for vaccine and is there an upper age limit?

The minimum age is 6 months and there is no upper age limit.

How many doses need to be given? Does it have to be repeated annually?

There are two doses to be given 4-6 weeks apart. Annually 1 dose is required for reinforcing the immunity according to the change of vaccine strain.

Why does it have to be repeated

annually?

The virus, unfortunately, changes or mutates after a season or annually and hence the new formulation of vaccine is released typically in our country just before rainy season. So to match the circulating virus strain and for maximum immunity, an annual booster dose is recommended.

Are there any side effects of flu vaccine?

This vaccine has minimal side effects. However, a bit of fever and cold-like symptoms may be expected when children are administered the vaccine. Muscle ache, light-headedness or soreness of the limb is also noted where the vaccine is administered.

Does taking a flu vaccine mean you are immune to flu?

There are several viruses causing flu. The virus circulating has to match the vaccine strain. It also depends on the individual’s immune response to produce antibodies. So it is not 100% prevention but it is a fair chance that the incidence of flu will drastically come down once vaccinated and the chances of hospitalisation and serious illness also comes down drastically.

Can anyone ask for an influenza vaccine?

Yes, anyone above 6 months of age can take the vaccine. Contact your doctor/hospital for more details. There has been a surge in flu vaccination in the current pandemic and there are many hospitals providing home vaccination service for flu vaccine. However, if you are scared of visiting the hospital, home vaccination services are available across cities and hospitals and patients should use these

services.

(The author is a consultant neonatologist & paediatrician.)