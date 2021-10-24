Reap the benefits of mixed workouts

While regular exercising is good for your health, it is easy for your fitness routine to become, well, just a routine. Mixing up your fitness regimen by altering the intensity and different types of workouts will not only spice up your session but also stimulate different muscle groups that can help you make solid progress towards your goals. There are many different types of physical activities such as boxing, swimming, running, walking, jogging, yoga, cycling, dancing, etc., that one can integrate with their workout routine according to their preference and convenience to achieve health goals. Here are the four ultimate benefits of mixing workouts.

Prevents muscle stagnation

While you might become habitual to a particular physical activity, mixing the routine is necessary to avoid muscle stagnation, and keep your mind focused and engaged. When you stop challenging your muscles by repeating the same physical activity every day, then your progress might become slow. Therefore, it is important to adjust your body and mind with exercises of different intensities to make improvements in your health.

Choose different workouts throughout the week, from strength training to yoga for targeting every muscle group and promoting overall fitness.

Improves mobility & flexibility

You can do HIIT to boost cardio and endurance, yoga to enhance flexibility, squats for glutes, boxing to improve balance, agility and endurance, and planks to target the chest and core to become a better and stronger version of yourself.

Each mode of exercise complements the other and thus results in a more toned body shape and strengthened muscles. You can even add weights or stretching to stay fit.

Enhance self-awareness

Including different forms of exercises can help you know your body better and figure out where you are the strongest.

Surprising the body with new workouts is a great way to boost confidence. Besides, mixing workouts can help you pinpoint any imbalance and weakness in the muscles. But, do not hesitate to challenge weaker areas of the body with some new exercises to emphasise core stability and become more agile.

Accomplish weight loss goals faster

When you perform the same kind of exercise for burning calories, then your body becomes used to it, which might result in a weight-loss plateau. On the other hand, adjusting to new activities could make your body work harder and burn calories faster. Besides, repeating the same motions could lead to repetitive strain injury while different activities allow you to stay in shape and heal at the

same time.

(The author is a lifestyle & fitness influencer.)