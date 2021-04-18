Unmasking skin woes

As we slip into the new normal, there are skin issues that are constantly cropping up with us moving around, albeit incognito, in masks that are shielding the better part of our faces. Cue into the skincare guide to guard against inflammation and breakouts.

Acne agony

The constant wearing of masks leads to irritation and makes way for inflammation on the areas around the mouth and nose. While you must choose a comfortable, double-layered fit in cotton, and wash the mask after use, ensure your face is clean and bereft of makeup. Says Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder of an aesthetics clinic, “Prolonged wearing of face masks brings in mask acne, rashes and allergies for all skin types. Your hot breath, along with your makeup, dead skin cells, and pollutants is held within by the mask. This can clog pores, causing bacteria-infected blackheads and whiteheads, that eventually become acne. Though all eruptions or rashes are not mask acne, contact dermatitis, urticaria (hives) and seborrheic dermatitis can be triggered by frequent mask-wearing. Use a cleanser with azelaic or tea tree oil, a broad-spectrum sunscreen (preferably light lotion or silicone gel) and moisturiser (look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and dimethicone) to hydrate your skin and protect against mask induced chafing. A lip balm addresses dry lips.”

Save your skin

Wearing only eye makeup works beautifully if you must apply makeup at a public outing. It is the only section of your face visible anyway! “Skip creamy products, opting for lightweight options,” advises Dr Agarwal. “Minimal product layering and a subsequent blotting out of the excess is good. Remove your makeup at the end of the day with the double cleanse technique, and apply the moisturiser and serums according to your skincare routine.”

Since face masks promise to be a long-term affair, weave in a few skilful tips as skin saviours. While you must wear a mask when domestic help is around, and when you are out and about, take a 15-minute judicious mask break every four hours in the safety of your home, or your car, or your own office cabin.

“Exfoliate regularly with chemical exfoliators containing AHAs and BHAs to prevent clogged pores and remove dead skin. Also, remember certain acne products are drying, like benzoyl peroxides and salicylic acids,” cautions Dr Agarwal. “When applied under a mask, they will irritate the skin further, contributing to irritant dermatitis or eczema. Use acne products as spot treatment on acne at night. Micronised products penetrate well deep without irritation. For errant zits, pimple patches use hydrocolloid to draw out the pus and oil. In keeping with the severity of the pimple, you can apply one at night and wake up with clearer skin. The best part is you can use them over your face under a mask and nobody will ever know.”

Care guide

Wash your face and apply moisturiser a few minutes before slipping on the mask.

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day. Use 100 per cent cotton masks with a triple-layered, tight weave; or surgical masks. Ensure a close-fitted mask is comfortable around the ears.

Wash your reusable mask every day, or have multiple masks in rotation. Sometimes a different kind of mask can solve skin problems, without any need for treatment.