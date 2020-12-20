Warm up to winter

These Christmas drinks are all-time favourites because they are as inherent to the holiday celebrations as decorating the tree or indulging in yummy baked treats.

Cranberry

Mimosa

Ingredients

1 bottle champagne

1 cup vodka

1 cup cranberry juice

A pinch of cinnamon

2 cups cranberries

2 cups cinnamon sugar

2 cups edible gold glitter

1 orange

Method

Pour champagne, vodka, cranberry juice into a pitcher and stir.

Add cinnamon and stir.

Finish off with a handful of cranberries.

For glass rim

Add cinnamon sugar and edible glitter to a bowl.

Slice the orange, and rim the glass with the slices.

Dip rim of glass in cinnamon sugar and edible glitter mixture.

Eggnog Martini

The Eggnog Martini may be the answer if you find eggnog too rich or you want something a little stronger. This drink takes eggnog to the next level with the addition of vanilla vodka and amaretto for a rich, sweet, delicious treat. Being incredibly rich, Eggnog can almost replace a meal. But if that’s exactly what you don’t like about it, then the Eggnog Martini is for you. It starts with two and a half ounces of eggnog (with or without rum — your choice), and to that, add some vanilla vodka and amaretto. The result is a cocktail that tastes and feels so much lighter than Eggnog. The vanilla and the amaretto add to that flavour without changing it very much.

Ingredients

2 1/2 ounces eggnog

1-ounce vanilla vodka

1 ounce amaretto

Caramel syrup

Brown sugar

Cinnamon stick

Method

Fill a shaker with ice.

Pour in the Eggnog, vodka and

amaretto.

Shake until chilled.

Rim a chilled Martini glass with a mixture of caramel syrup and brown sugar (you can either pour both on a saucer and rub the glass in them, or dip the glass into the caramel syrup from one saucer and the brown sugar in another if you’re struggling to get it to stick).

Strain the mixture into the Martini glass.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick.