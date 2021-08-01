Z, A, C, D of immunity

There is no doubt that the buzzword since the last year has been ‘immunity’. The pandemic has become a reality check for most of us who were only reactively attentive towards our health. The current situation has taught us that only with a strong foundation of immunity can the entire body sustain itself. ‘Survival of the fittest’ is no longer a mere theory but the reality of life. And for many, it can be quite confusing to understand where to begin when it comes to maintaining a robust healthcare regime. So, before you jump to a fancy diet or buy a rare herb to build your immunity, let’s relearn. A wholesome, home-cooked, nutritious meal is the starting point of this long journey of health and wellness. However, just eating something that is perceived to be healthy is not enough, but eating the right ingredients that supply the right nutrients is critical. Recent clinical studies have highlighted that four micronutrients, Zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D (Z, A, C, D) can help build a sound immune response and also assist in fighting infections. Zinc possesses properties that enhance adaptive immunity and inhibit the replication of viral infection. Vit A acts against infections in the eye, respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, has been found to decrease susceptibility to viral respiratory infections and pneumonia. And finally, Vit D plays a huge role in protecting the lung from infections.

These micronutrients work in synergy with different components of the immune system such as physical barriers, cellular response and antibody production. A deficiency of these can negatively influence the body’s defences and in critical cases also impair the body’s overall ability to combat infections. Hence, it is safe to say that the roles of these micronutrients in our overall health and well-being are crucial. There are a number of natural sources that you can include in your daily diet to get a dose of Z, A, C, and D. Cashews, chickpeas, seafood and whole grains are rich reserves of zinc. Red peppers, spinach, sweet potato and carrots are good options to get Vitamin A. Citrus fruits, broccoli, tomatoes and papaya should be consumed to gain Vitamin C. And finally, soy milk, cereals, cheese and salmon are good sources of Vitamin D. However, what is important to note is that even after including these food products in your daily dietary plan, there could be a need to include additional supplements to ensure that the prescribed quantities of micronutrients are supplied to the body.

(The author is a senior consultant diabetologist.)