A last-minute checklist before your CSE Mains

Every year, the Civil Services Main Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is taken up by thousands of candidates and only around 20% of them make it to the next stage. Mains 2020 exam is scheduled from January 8 to 17. It is subjective in nature and tests a candidate's knowledge of diverse fields.

The unpredictability of the exam and the uncertainty of the result create a lot of anxiety even in well-prepared candidates. This will then manifest into stress, tension and nervousness. Though it is natural to be nervous and anxious before the Mains exam begins, it is important to not let fear get the better of you. You need to remain calm and composed to do well in the exam.

Many candidates will focus on revision and be buried in books while failing to take notice of the essentials. Here are a few things you might consider doing a few days before the exam:

Logistics: Go through the notification and make sure that everything you would need in the exam hall is sorted and ready. Do not wear a digital watch, have a copy of your hall ticket ready, and ensure you have your pen — it is always better to keep a spare. Recheck the venue and the mode of transportation (in case your exam centre is in a different city, then reach the place a day in advance to know the location of your centre). Carry your own lunch and water as you can’t be sure of the availability of hygienic food at the venue.

Revision: It is a good thing to revise all that you have learnt in the past few months. In case you are finding it difficult to recall anything, do not panic and spend too much time on a single topic. You might be surprised how much you’ll be able to recall during the exam. So have a bit of trust in yourself.

Sleep and food: The one advice everyone stresses upon but most likely to be neglected. One cannot stress more upon the importance of good sleep and a healthy diet before the exam. No one wants an upset stomach or irritated mind on the day of the exam. So, plan your sleep and diet accordingly.

Mindset: Mains exam is also about your mental toughness. It might drain you both mentally and physically. So, it is important that you have practised taking mock papers to get used to the rigours of the exam. However, maintain a positive attitude throughout. A question or paper may not go well but that shouldn’t prevent you from performing well in other papers as well. Focus more on the process, to write good answers rather than worrying about marks and result.

Time management: Your Essay paper will require you to write two essays for 125 marks each. Other papers will carry questions worth 10, 15 or 20 marks. This makes it very important to divide your time efficiently to complete the paper on time. Ensure that you don’t leave any question unanswered. Even a single question may be the deciding factor on whether you make it to the next stage. However, stay focused on writing and not how well others have performed.

All is well: Every year lakhs of aspirants prepare for this examination. However, only a few make it through. You are one of the few who made it to the Mains after clearing your prelims. In these last few days do not spend your time overthinking on whether you’ll make it or not, rather focus on the process. It is the journey which takes you to your destination.

Remember, you have come this far that many can only wish for. So, have faith in yourself and go do it.

(The author is a faculty at NammaKPSC)