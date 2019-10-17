Bulletin Board - 17th October, 2019

MBA programme

JK Lakshmipat University has announced admissions for a two-year MBA for the year 2020-2021. Admission is open from October 15. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2oMEbKP.

Machine learning

Suprath Technologies is hiring interns for Machine Learning profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Python, Machine Learning and REST API can apply by October 28. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-638.

Software development

Rehash Technologies is hiring interns for Software Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Java, JavaScript, AngularJS, Machine Learning, Node.js and Natural Language Processing (NLP) can apply by November 18. The stipend is Rs 6,000 per month. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-639.

Video making

Saloni Srivastava is hiring interns for Video Making/Editing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Video Editing, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Video Making and Adobe After Effects can apply by October 29. The stipend is Rs 20,000 per month. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-640.

Client acquisition

Marmeto is hiring interns for Client Acquisition profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (Spoken and Written) can apply by October 29. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/DH-641.

Aircraft maintenance engineering

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) in conjunction with Lufthansa Technik Shannon Limited (LTSL) have launched a new Bachelor of Science in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. This is a full-time QQI Level 7 accredited course that will run for 28 months. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/35DJUD5.

Olympiad competition

Skillizen Learning Foundation is conducting life skills Olympiad for school students (including home-schooled ones) from Class III to XII. The winners of the Olympiad will get an opportunity to visit Harvard University. The registration is open for International Life Skills Olympiad (ILSO), with a fee of Rs 490. The last day for the registration is November 30. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/33Be9Jl.

Yale summer school

Each summer, students from over 125 countries participate in one of five interdisciplinary, 2-week sessions at Yale’s campus for Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS). For early applications, students can apply by November 12 and the regular date for applications is January 15. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2kDm9IS.

Aerospace engineering

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for Aerospace Engineering (Private Pilot Instruction) BEng, a three year course with added initial flight training. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2APdV4O.

Naval architecture and Marine engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for BEng Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering course starting in September 2020. The deadline to apply for this four-year course is January 15. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2SawPcJ.

Robotics competition

K-RISE (Karnataka Robotics Innovation Showcase Event) challenge on robotic waste segregation at IIIT Bengaluru is calling for proposals. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/32g6kZ6.

Scholarship

Primavera India Trust in association with Vidyasaarathi scholarship platform to provide scholarships to deserving yet underprivileged students. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2sLQFjY.

Model UN competition

KLE Society Law College is organising a Model United Nations conference competition open to students. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2BePZbm.

Research fellowship

Welcome, a UK-based scientific organisation is inviting applications from postdoctoral researchers who are research in health-related humanities and social sciences and do not hold established academic posts for Research Fellowships in Humanities and Social Science. The deadline for this application is January 7. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2s5l7GK.

Scholarship

University of Surrey, United Kingdom invites applications for Surrey Prestige Scholarship from overseas students enrolling in a full-time undergraduate course at the university. The deadline for this application is December 31. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2MgRpZ5.

Teach for India fellowship

Teach for India Fellowship 2020 is an opportunity for young students of universities and workplaces to serve as a full-time teacher to the wards of the family having lower income. The first deadline is on December 15 and the second one is March 1. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/2l20g3v.

Trainer’s programme

Indian Society for Training & Development in association with the National Open College Network, UK has launched an Internationally Certified Trainer Programme. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/31qbVeo.

MBA degree

Applications are invited for MBA at Canara Bank School of Management Studies, Bengaluru Central University. For more details, log on to www.bcu.ac.in or contact 080-22961972, 22961016. The last date to apply is October 19.