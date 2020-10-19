Bulletin Board

Content writing internship

Urdhva Management is hiring interns for a Content Writing profile. Students with knowledge of Creative Writing may apply by October 21. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-928.

Quiz competition

Tata Consultancy Services is conducting an online inter-school quiz competition for students from Classes 8 to 12. The last date to apply is October 22. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/348DRHZ.

Journalism internship

NewsGram is hiring an intern for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of Hindi proficiency (written) may apply by October 31. The stipend is Rs 2,500 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-917.

Online course

Careerera is offering an online post-graduation programme in Data Science. For more information, log on to www.careerera.com.

UG and PG programmes

FLAME University is inviting applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For more information, log on to www.flame.edu.in.

BBA and MBA

RICS School of Built Environment is inviting applications for BBA and MBA in real estate, construction and infrastructure. For more information, log on www.ricssbe.org.

BVoc programme

Vishwakarma Skill University in collaboration with Alternative Learning System is offering three-year BVoc in Public Services Courses along with coaching for All India Services/ Central/ State Civil Services exams. For more information, log on to www.alsias.net/Online_admission.

BBA programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for its BBA programme. Apply by October 31. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Business fest

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore is conducting Vista 2020, a business fest, on October 31 and November 1. For more details, visit www.iimb-vista.com.

Embedded systems internship

ThingsCloud is hiring interns for Embedded Systems profile. Students with knowledge of ARM Microcontroller, Raspberry Pi, Adruino and C Programming may apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 10,000 - 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-927.

Machine learning programme

Udacity in collaboration with Microsoft is offering Machine Learning Engineer for Microsoft Azure Nanodegree Programme. For more information, log on to www.udacity.com.

Robotics challenge

SP Robotic Works is organising National Coding and Robotics Challenge 2020 for children aged 7-16 years. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3jbuagf.

Marketing internship

Right Track is hiring interns for Marketing profile. Students with relevant skills and interest may apply by October 22. The stipend is Rs 12,000 - 18,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-926.

Mentorship programme

Applications are invited from student innovators for Red Bull Basement 2020, a global workshop cum mentorship programme. Apply by October 25. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/37mXBtw.