Bulletin Board

Executive programme

Applications are invited for Stanford Executive Programme, 6 weeks programme for entrepreneurs and corporate executives. For more information, log on to https://stanford.io/39E7brG.

PGDM programme

JK Business School is inviting applications for PGDM programme. Apply by January 30. For more information, log on to www.jkbschool.org.

Risk management course

Institute of Risk Management (India) is inviting applications for a free course on Enterprise Risk Management for Startups. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3690Ljf.

Healthcare incubation programme

IIMB’s NSRCEL is inviting applications for Healthcare Incubation Programme. Apply by February 15. For more information, log on to www.nsrcel.org/health-care.

UG programmes

Applications are invited for undergraduate programmes offered by Indian School of Business & Finance in association with London School of Economics and Political Science. Apply by February 6. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2KIGx8m.

Fashion courses

JD Institute of Fashion Technology is inviting applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. For more information, log on to www.jdinstitute.edu.in.

Scholarship test

Vidyamandir Classes is conducting National Admission Test, a scholarship cum admission test for NEET aspirants. Register by February 6. For more information, log on to www.vidyamandir.com.

Bank and SSC CGL courses

TIME is conducting free All India talent search examinations for bank and SSC CGL courses on January 31. Register at: https://www. time4education.com/local/ articlecms/page.php?id=4211

JEE and NEET courses

Motion Education is offering JEE and NEET courses. For more information, log on to motion.ac.in.

Entrepreneurship programme

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is offering an online entrepreneurship programme for Class 12 students. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/3a4GnAK or write to lalit@ediindia.org.

PR internship

Leadengine is hiring an intern for a Media and Public Relations profile. Students with English Proficiency (spoken and written may apply by February 3. The stipend is Rs 10,000 to 14,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1015.



Journalism internship

Sidangel Fund is hiring interns for a Journalism profile. Students with knowledge of Creative Writing may apply by February 1. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1016.

Video editing internship

SolutionValley is hiring interns for a Video Making/Editing profile. Students with knowledge of Video Editing, Digital Marketing and Video Making may apply by February 4. The stipend is Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1017.

QAE internship

OyeLabs is hiring interns for a Quality Assurance Engineering profile. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel, Report Writing and English Proficiency (written) may apply by February 4. The stipend is Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1018.

Data Science internship

Fedo is hiring interns for a Data Science profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of Python and Django may apply by February 4. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1019.

HR internship

Salesken is hiring interns for a Human Resources profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of MS-Excel and English Proficiency (written) may apply by February 3. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: https://bit.ly/DH-1020.