Bulletin Board

Scholarship programme

British Council invites applications from students/young professionals for a scholarship to pursue PG study in culture policy & arts management at UK universities. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3ucqctj

HR internship

Travoinspire is hiring HR students with knowledge of recruitment for work at home profile. Those interested may apply by June 2. Stipend will be Rs 8,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0378

Python development

Rahul Bajaj is hiring work from home interns for Python/ Django Development. Students knowing Python, Data Analytics, Django, ReactJS may apply by June 2. Stipend will be upto 9,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0379

Business development

TPS Technologies is hiring interns for a business development profile in Bengaluru. Students knowing MS-Excel, networking and English may apply by June 2. Stipend is Rs 9,000-14,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0380

Digital marketing internship

Global Wedding Network is hiring interns for digital marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with social media marketing skills may apply by June 2. Stipend will be Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0381

UG, PG programmes

Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites applications for UG and PG programmes in business management, law, mass communication, and information technology. Log on to https://bit.ly/3hS87hE for details.

MBA Law programme

SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management invites applications for MBA (Law) at School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai campus. Visit, https://bit.ly/3ywWWRn for details on admissions.

Training for healthcare professionals

FORE School of Management will hold a short-term free training for healthcare professionals on data analytics in June. The last date for registration is June 10. Interested may call on 91660 85159.

BS-MS in data science

IIT, Kanpur has introduced BS and BS-MS degree programmes in statistics and data science. Admissions will be through JEE (Adv). For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3vsSP7f

Business management course

Indian School of Business and Finance, Delhi has invited applications for BSc (Hons) Business Management programme. The last date to apply is May 26. Visit, https://bit.ly/3bRKphE for details.

MBA in Real Estate

HSNC University, Mumbai invites application for MBA in Real Estate under the aegis of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate. For details visit, www.nhsre.in

Summer immersion programme

FLAME University invites application from high school students for its online Summer Immersion Programme in June. Deadline for enrolling in the programme is June 14. Visit, https://bit.ly/3ufUsUi for details.

PGDM programme

FORE School of Management, Delhi invites applications for PGDM (Executive) management programme. Last date to apply is May 31. Apply online on http://executive-pgdm.fsm.ac.in/

PGD in disaster resilient planning

World University of Design School of Architecture invites application for Post Graduate Diploma in Disaster Resilient Planning & Design. For details visit, https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in

International MBA programme

Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its International Start-Up 360 MBA programme. July 31 is the last date to apply. Log on to https://bit.ly/2RyxZ7J for details.

Course in business English

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for part-time certificate in business English course. Last date to apply is May 30. Interest may contact on +91 99300 88330.

UG programme in fine arts

France-based Ecole Intuit Lab along with Techno India group invites applications to UG programme in fine arts, visual communication, digital product design, game art and design, and PG in advertising, design, and digital communication programmes. For details, log on to https://bit.ly/3wHw7IL