Bulletin Board July 4

Graphic Design internship

Professional Hub is hiring interns for Graphic Design profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and UI & UX Design can apply by July 14. The stipend is Rs 5,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-576.

Marketing internship

Mega is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students having proficiency in spoken English can apply by July 15. The stipend is Rs 5,000 - 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-577.

Software Development internship

Agneyas Labs is hiring interns for Software Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of JavaScript, Python, Linux, User Interface (UI) Development, C Programming, and Golang can apply by July 15. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-578.

Telecalling

Era Foundation is hiring interns for Telecalling profile in Bengaluru. Students having proficiency in spoken English and spoken Kannada can apply by July 14. The stipend is Rs 12,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-579.

Job preparation course

TalentSprint is offering free online job preparation courses for aspirants of bank, government and IT jobs in July. For more details log on to www.talentsprint.com.

Scholarship test

Triumphant Institute of Management Education Pvt Ltd is conducting ‘Free All-India Mock CAT exam’ (Scholarship Test) on July 7, 2019. For more details log on to www.time4education.com.

Fulbright Fellowship

Applications are invited for Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships which are offered for Doctoral Research and Postdoctoral Research. Students may apply before July 15. For more details, log on to https://bit.ly/1pH7qK2.

Scholarships for EWS

Maidh Trust Scholarship 2019 is inviting applications from candidates from economically weaker sections who wish to pursue professional courses (BE, BTech, BCA, MCA, 5 Years Integrated Law Course, MBBS). The selected candidates will receive Rs 45,000 per year. The scholarship will be granted to nine students. For more details log on to https://bit.ly/2J3FTyL.

Certificate course

PRENTAC will be launching a three months online and classroom certificate course in Integrated Project Engineering in July and October 2019 for final year students, recent graduates of core engineering disciplines. You can register by sending a mail to info@prentac.in or call 9901454854.

PG Diploma in Management

FORE School of Management is offering a 15-month Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Executives, a full-time programme approved by AICTE. For more details log on to https://bit.ly/2Xu3iBC.

Graduation in psychology

Applications are invited by Amity University, Gurugram, for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in psychology. Students may apply before July 12, 2019. For more details, log on to www.amity.edu/gurugram.