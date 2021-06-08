Bulletin Board - June 8

  Jun 08 2021
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 14:11 ist

Diploma in economics

Indian School of Business & Finance invites applications for graduate diploma programmes in economics, finance, management and data science. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3vYUbGX.

 

Research programmes

National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh invites applications for PhD (full-time and part-time) and MS (with research). The last date to apply is June 10. To apply, visit www.nitandhra.ac.in.

 

BTech course

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering invites applications for 6-year BTech programme after Class 10. For details, visit https://bti.nmims.edu/.

 

Online teaching internship

Layc Education is hiring interns for online teaching (architect & civil). Students knowing AutoCAD, Autodesk Revit, Google SketchUp, 3ds Max may apply by June 17. The stipend will be up to Rs 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0386.

 

App development internship

Aim2Excel is hiring interns for mobile app development. Students with relevant skills may apply by June 17. A stipend of Rs 5,000-10,000 per month will be given. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0387.

 

HR internship

Vertical Farming Technologies is hiring HR interns in Bengaluru. Students with digital marketing skills may apply by June 17. Stipend will be up to 15,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0388.

 

Graphic design internship

Xiaomi Technology India is hiring graphic designing interns in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is June 17. The stipend will be Rs 15,000-20,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-0389. 

 

Courses in fashion design

Indian Institute of Art & Design, Delhi is offering fashion-related UG courses. The last date to apply is July 3. Log on to www.iiad.edu.in for details.

