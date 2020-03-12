Bulletin Board March 12

Master’s in machine learning

Great Learning is offering a master’s degree in Data Science and Machine Learning in collaboration with PES University. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/38BUhHW.

Management course

Manipal Global Education Services in association with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is offering General Management Programme. For more information, visit manipalglobal.com.

PG diploma in management

EDII is inviting applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Entrepreneurship. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2PZDdoI.

Diploma in banking

Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for their Professional Diploma in Banking & Financial Services. The last date to apply is March 16. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2Q00APh.

Marketing internship

Campus Students Communities is hiring interns for Marketing profile in Bengaluru. Students with knowledge of English Proficiency (spoken) and Hindi Proficiency (spoken) can apply by March 16. The stipend is Rs 13,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-721.

Business development internship

CarePro Global is hiring an intern for Business Development (Sales) profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by March 16. The stipend is Rs 3,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-722.

Data science internship

TerraBlue XT is hiring an intern for Data Science profile. Students with knowledge of Python, Statistical Modeling, Mathematics and Machine Learning can apply by March 21. The stipend is Rs 7,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-774.