Bulletin Board October 3

Postgraduate scholarship

The University of the West of England, Bristol is inviting applications for UWE Bristol Millennium Scholarship from students who wish to pursue a postgraduate degree at UWE. The deadline to apply is October 31. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mpGt0J.

Research fellowship

The CLIFF-GRADS programme invites applications for short-term (four to six months) scientific training and research on the measurement and management of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon storage in agricultural systems from those pursuing PhDs in related fields. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m37g2Q.

Essay writing competition

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs invites entries from students for International Student Essay Contest. The theme for this year is around the ethics of internet regulation. The last date to submit is October 16. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kLx7w0.

Assistant professors

Indira Gandhi National Open University invites applications for appointment to the post of assistant professor in various schools of study in the university. The deadline to apply is October 20. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mjkEQv.

RBI essay competition

The Reserve Bank of India has launched The RBI Policy Challenges 2020, a national level competition for students pursuing graduation or post graduation. The three-tier competition will test essay writing, problem-solving and presentation skills of the students. The deadline for sending essays is December 13. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mf9CvM.

Conference on sustainable networks

Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru is inviting research papers on soft computing methodologies for International Conference on Evolutionary Computing And Mobile Sustainable Networks to be held on February 20 and 21, 2020. The last date to submit papers is December 10. For more information, log on to http://icscss.com.

Research training programme scholarship

The Government of Australia in partnership with Deakin University, Australia invites application from master’s and doctoral degree applicants for Research Training Programme scholarship. The last date to apply is November 31. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2m2oDRu.

Legal scholarship

The University of Wollongong, Australia invites applications for UOW Law’s Change the World Scholarship 2019-20 from Law applicants. The deadline to apply is November 8. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2kNVole.

Physics with Medical Physics course

The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications for its Physics with Medical Physics (BSc and MPhys) courses starting in September 2020. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2lTqisQ or write to physics.ucas@sheffield.ac.uk.

Name NASA’s Mars rover contest

NASA is inviting students from kindergarten to Class 12 to submit essays to name NASA’s next Mars rover. The last date to submit essays is November 1. The essays of finalists will be published on NASA’s Mars website. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2n3ctIH.

Online classes

BasicFirst has launched Live Online Classes to help students from Classes 6 to 12 prepare for school and board exams as well as competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, Olympiads, NDA etc. For more information, log on to www.basicfirst.com.

Animation internship

Village Talkies is hiring interns for Animation profile in Bengaluru. Students with relevant skills and interests can apply by October 14. The stipend is Rs 10,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-630.

Content writing internship

Hilyskilled.com is hiring interns for Content Writing profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of MS-Excel, English Proficiency

(Written), Accounting, and Financial Modeling can apply by October 15. The stipend is Rs 2,500 to 4,500 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-631.

Research fellowship

NIMHANS, Bengaluru invites applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow for an ICMR funded project on supra-nuclear palsy. The last date to apply is October 5. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2n3163F.

Scholarship for Class 12 students

Applications are invited for NSDL Shiksha Sahyog Scholarship Scheme for Class 12 students. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2mNca4V or write to vidyasaarathi@nsdl.co.in.

Cohort fellowship

Applications are invited for Teach for India’s Cohort Fellowship. The last date to apply is October 25. For more information, log on to www.tfix.teachforindia.org. Apply at https://bit.ly/2oxZP53.

PG diploma in digital business

Great Learning is offering Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Business programme in collaboration with Krannert School of Management, Purdue University. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2mQ66Z3. The last date to apply is October 3.

Essay competition

IIM Sirmaur is organising a national essay competition on the theme Plastic Waste Free India. The last date to submit is October 15. Submit at competition@iimsirmaur.ac.in. For more information, log on to https://bit.ly/2mjW82c.

Business analyst

internship

McKinsey is looking for undergraduate students and eligible graduate students to join as Business Analyst interns. For more information, log on to https://mck.co/2oyDftb.

Java development internship

Signzy is hiring interns for Java Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of Java and Python can apply by October 14. The stipend is Rs 25,000 - 30,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-632.

Web development internship

Signzy is hiring interns for Web Development profile in Bengaluru. Students with the knowledge of Java and Python can apply by October 14. The stipend is Rs 25,000 per month. Apply at: http://bit.ly/DH-633.

Guest faculty for

MSc in film making

Bangalore University is inviting applications for the post of Guest Faculty for MSc in Film Making Course. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Film or minimum of 5 years working experience in film field are eligible to apply. Apply before October 5. For more information, contact 8050965887.

Cambridge scholarship

Gates Cambridge is offering full-tuition scholarships to outstanding applicants from countries outside the UK to pursue a full-time postgraduate degree in any subject available at the University of Cambridge. For more details, log on to http://bit.ly/2mfQZrT.

Guest lecture

IFIM Law School, Bengaluru is organising a guest lecture on corporate law and governance in India from 11 am to 1 pm on October 5. For more information, contact 080-41432800/888.

Lecture series

Department of Life Science, Bangalore University is organising lecture series from October 21 to 25 under the Department of Science and Technology, GoI’s INSPIRE programme for Class 11 students. The last date to apply is October 12. For more information, log on to www.online-inspire.gov.in or write to inspirescicamp@gmail.com, shivashankarseri@gmail.com or contact 8722048456.

NMAT by

GMAC exam

The registration to NMAT by GMAC exam for management aspirants closes on

October 14. Aspirants can register through www.nmat.org.in.