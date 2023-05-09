Clear intent, specific plans key to good PhD proposal

Dear Madam,

I am studying MA in English. I am planning to do my PhD in English abroad. I want to know about the best universities in UK/ USA. What are the criteria for applying PhD abroad? Are IELTS and GRE mandatory for studying PhD abroad?

Jincy Thomas

Dear Jincy,

The English test is mandatory to pursue your PhD abroad. Depending on which country you want to go to, you could take the IELTS academic, Toefl IBT, PTE or Duolingo. GRE is not required for PhD in English. Irrespective of the country you want to go to, you need to first identify your research interest. You should then go to the websites of universities and research the works of the various professors who have carried out research works in similar areas. Shortlist some of them and write to them telling them about yourself, your research interest and why you want them to be your guide.

Your letter to them should show that you are serious, focused and have an interest in reading and research, are well-qualified, have specific plans, are familiar with the professor’s work and have done thorough research.

Since most PhD programs are fully funded, it is important that some professor is convinced that you will be an asset. A good research proposal, a statement of purpose which clearly addresses your interest in the university and the particular department you are applying to, a resume which highlights all your academic achievements, research works and publications and work experience will help them decide if you are a worthy candidate. Do not limit yourself to UK and US, you never know who will offer you funding.

Dear Madam,

My son has completed BBA in Finance and International Business in 2021. Now he is working as a supply chain analyst. He wants to pursue a Master's degree abroad. Kindly advise the best universities abroad for his master's in supply chain management.

Nagamani R

Dear Nagamani,

I would recommend the following universities for Supply Chain Management:

In Austria: Vienna University of Economics and Business.

In Australia: University of Sydney and RMIT

In Canada: York University, Seneca College, Conestoga College

In Ireland: Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork.

In Germany: the Technical University of Munich and Kuhne Logistics University.

In New Zealand: University of Auckland, University of Waikato and Massey University

In UK: Warwick, Cranfield, Nottingham Trent University, Anglia Ruskin University, Manchester University, Sussex and Durham.

In the US: MITs Center for Transportation & Logistics, University of Michigan (Ross Business School), USC (Marshall School of Business), Purdue (Krannert School of Management) and Arizona State University (Carey School of Business).

Dear Madam,

My son has completed a one-year diploma in graphic and web design and is currently working as a graphic designer. He intends to pursue Bachelor's in Communication Design at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences, Germany. Guide us on the scope of the course and job opportunities.

Vidhya

Dear Vidhya,

BA Communication Design at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences at Berlin is a good choice. The course gives one the opportunity to complete one semester of internship abroad on one of the universities’ many campuses. The University also offers the creative mind scholarship and other financial aid.

There is always a demand for effective communication. After the completion of his course, he could work in design offices, companies, public institutions, NGOs, start-ups, publishing houses advertising and communication agencies or as an independent freelance designer. Job specifications could include Art director, Graphic designer, UX designer, Digital Consultant, 3D Artist, Exhibition, or trade fair designer.

Dear Madam,

I’m a 40-year-old engineer with a master's degree and have five years of experience in multinationals. I quit seven years ago in order to work on my own ideas and volunteer for various organisations. I have lost most of my savings and have no steady income. I would like to take up a course abroad that will enable me to apply for jobs abroad. What options are available?

Gopi Krishna

Dear Gopi,

Even though age is never an issue with universities abroad, it is going to be a bit of a challenge to prove to the embassies that you are a genuine student. You have already completed your master's. You should pick a course that is going to complement what you have done so far. You have to write a very effective statement of purpose explaining why you want to pursue the course you have chosen. Countries that will allow you to stay back, work and eventually settle down are Canada and New Zealand. Although a student visa is the easiest route into a country, no visa officer wants to hear you tell them that you want to stay back in their country. If you want to go abroad to study and work for a couple of years before coming back to India, the UK would be a good option.

