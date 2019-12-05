CTET: This exam is for teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) twice a year (July & December cycle) for the recruitment of teachers in government and some private schools.

It is the minimum qualification required for the aspirants aiming to make it as a teacher.

The exam is conducted in two levels. Paper 1 is for those who want to teach classes I-V. Paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes VI-VIII. A candidate who desires to become eligible for all the classes needs to clear both the papers. The CTET paper is conducted bilingually, in English and Hindi.

The subjects in the exam include Environmental Studies, Math, Science, Social Science, Language 1&2, Child Pedagogy and Development.

The exam has no negative marking. Hence a candidate can attempt the paper without any fear.

The next big question is, how does one start preparations for CTET?

Preparations

The basic, yet primary source for the preparation are the NCERT books. These books help them familiarise teachers with the content they will eventually teach.

The books cover the syllabus keeping in mind the age and methodology involved. Practising previous years’ question papers also helps perform better in the exams. The papers are available on the CTET website.

Teachers are also great sources who help in gaining subject knowledge. Language 1 and 2 are compulsory papers. Language 1 tests proficiency in the medium of instruction. Language 2 has options including the local languages to choose from.

This exam demands the candidates to have the capability to understand child psychology.

Psychology and pedagogy rely on each other. This understanding helps derive effective pedagogy. Every student is special, which makes teaching even more complex. A teacher must make sure that every student participates in the classroom and in academic and co-curricular activities.

CBSE focuses on promoting inclusive education. Most of the questions designed are more situation-based than theoretical. Thinking ability of a candidate becomes a crucial, then.

At one point, all the options might seem correct, but that’s where the candidates’ thought process will be put to the test.

Child pedagogy and development comprises the theories proposed by the psychologists over time. One should be familiar with the scientist’s name, their experiments, and the theory they proposed, and more so, the time when they lived.

The questions based on these theories apply to today’s time. So, this makes understanding a child more crucial.

Take note

Getting the papers in bilingual form removes the barrier of language for many candidates. Aspirants should remember that although CTET has some uniqueness in its selection process, it does have its parameters to shortlist candidates. Teaching revolves around the children and CBSE makes sure that the candidate shortlisted can have a mental, as well as an emotional, connect with students.

(The writer is with Oliveboard)