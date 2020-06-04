Plan your studies abroad after you turn 18

Dear Madam,

I am studying Electrical Engineering (8th semester). How can I get into a master's programme in power systems in Germany. Can you also suggest some other European countries where I can do masters in the field of power systems or electrical vehicles?

Rangaswamy H

Dear Rangaswamy,

Take the GRE test and get a good score of over 320. Enroll for German language lessons at the Goethe Institute and take A1, A2 and B1, B2 exams. Take the TOEFL iBT and get a score of over 100. Write a strong letter of intent on why you wish to study in Germany, clearly explaining your short-term and long-term goals. Prepare an impressive resume listing out all your academic and extracurricular achievements, projects and internships.

Admission to German universities is highly competitive and your application should really stand out to be considered a genuine student. German universities I recommend for your subject area are RWTH Aachen, Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, Technical University of Munich and Technical University of Dortmund. Other European universities known for these subjects are ETH Zurich Switzerland, KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden and Technical University of Delft Netherlands.

Dear Madam,

I wish to pursue a job which will allow me to travel to different places. Which professions involve a lot of travelling? Kindly suggest some courses and institutes abroad where I can study after my Class 10 with a small budget.

A student

Dear Student,

Pursue your studies abroad after Class 12 when you are 18 or older. A career involving travel to different places is a dream job for most people. Areas that require one to travel are hospitality and tourism industry, media, international relations, education, software engineering, consultancy and social work. These days, travel is possible in any area of work. If you are good at whatever you do, you will be invited to visit places and share your expertise.

For a start focus on your high school and get good grades. To be able to study abroad with less money is certainly possible if you are a talented academic achiever. There are scholarship opportunities available in every university.

Dear Madam,

My son is doing BE in Civil Engineering. He wants to pursue his master's in Robotics from a foreign university preferably in the US. Is there any course he should take up in Robotics before applying for his masters? Kindly suggest some good universities.

Ahmed

Dear Ahmed,

Ideally, students who pursue MS in Robotics would come from a Computer Engineering or Electrical and Electronic Engineering background. The good news is most US universities accept students with any four-year Engineering degree with a high GPA. He must take his GRE and TOEFL iBT test. Rather than taking up a course on Robotics, it will help if he carries out some research work in this field and have it published somewhere either in a journal or online. Most of the Robotics or Artificial Intelligence courses are research based and they like students who can demonstrate their interest in research by having some of their written work published.

Carnegie-Mellon University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Georgia Tech, University of Southern California, Oregon State University, University of Texas-Austin, University of Maryland, University of Washington-Seattle, University of Massachusetts-Amherst and University of Minnesota are well known for Robotics.

Dear Madam,

I am an Information Science undergraduate. How good is University of Louisville to do my master's degree in Computer Science? Which programme would you recommend for my masters?

K Venkat Sai

Dear Venkat,

University of Louisville is a public university in Kentucky. The university offers MS in Computer Science at Speed School of Engineering. Certificate courses in Cyber Security and Data Science can also be considered. It is a reasonably priced university.

Scholarships, graduate assistantship, teaching and research assistantships are available to qualified students in most graduate programmes. These assistantships provide tuition remission, health insurance, and a stipend that is adequate to cover basic living expenses.