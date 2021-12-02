Profile building: A guaranteed way to secure jobs

Most students realise in their final year that their CVs are not too different from that of their peers.

With the rise in unemployment rates, the sharp decline in jobs, fresh graduates might find it difficult to find work as they are competing with skilled professionals with significantly more experience and industry know-how.

So how do you stand out in this fiercely competitive job market? How do you stay ahead of the competition? How do you showcase your uniqueness?

By highlighting your profile.

A well-structured Profile, in its essence, highlights your milestones, captures your achievements, and outlines the trajectory of academic and professional endeavours in line with future goals.

Your profile provides an accurate impression of your qualifications and paints a holistic picture of your professional interests. It can also be a decisive factor in the recruitment process.

One way to build a good profile is to condense the answer that you give when asked about yourself in an interview.

Some students talk about their personal lives while some others speak about their academic pursuits.

But what most recruiters expect to hear about are your qualifications and experience with an emphasis on professional skills, interpersonal skills, and any other professional qualities that you might possess.

The recruiter’s goal is to understand what makes you the candidate best suited for the role you have applied for.

Needless to say, your Profile is the best way to present the relevant information in a well-structured manner.

Start early

Having a strong resume can provide you an edge over your peers. Starting building your profile right when you are studying, which will give you a definite edge over your peers.

Showcase your skills

A profile is also a good way to showcase your practical work experience and extra certification.

When combined with hands-on internships and projects, these become the pillars of a strong profile.

Tailor your profile

Another way to stand out from your peers is to tailor your profile to suit the job roles that you are applying for. Changing your objective or highlight certain skills and work experience instead of others can also make a huge difference.

Ultimately, a well-rounded profile can be a game changer in your professional journey.

(The author is the CEO and founder of a professional services platform)