Pursue a goal with determination

Dear Sir,

I am currently in II PUC (Commerce) and am planning to write the Civil Services Exam. Please suggest the right combination for BCom. Kindly let me know how to get into the civil services, the subjects that I need to study, the books I need to refer and other details regarding the exam.

Yeshwin

Dear Yeshwin,

If you are going to study BCom, there is very little in terms of “combination” of subjects as most universities have a standard syllabus. To get into civil services, you have to be a graduate in any field from a recognised Indian university. Details are available at www.upsc.gov.in. At present, you may focus on improving your general knowledge and current affairs, physical fitness and communication skills to face interviews. Once you come to the final year of degree you can select optional subjects and start going through previous years’ questions papers or take coaching. Good guide books are also available in most book shops.

Dear Sir,

I completed my BPharma in 2020. I now wish to do post-graduation in Clinical Virology or a Master's in Public Health. Please suggest some good universities in India.

Karthik V

Dear Karthik,

Master's in Public Health is offered by many universities all over the country, both in classroom and distance learning mode. It requires you to work in the community, interact with people, develop schemes for the improvement of health etc. Clinical virology, on the other hand, will require you to work in a laboratory and research environment, and you need to have the ability to pursue scientific work with persistence. Do narrow down between the two, preferably get some work experience, and then decide what higher studies to take up.

Dear Sir,

I completed BE in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 2020. I did not get placed in any company during campus recruitment. If I have to opt for a job, what additional courses should I do? What exams should I write to get a government job? Or is it advisable to pursue higher studies? If yes, how to get admission in reputed universities for MS, MTech or MBA?

Mohamed Saifuddin

Dear Mohamed,

You are showing interest in a very wide range of careers from government service to higher studies in technology, higher studies in management, or taking up a private-sector job. You need to assess your strengths and inclination and come to a decision which type of career, lifestyle or work suits you most. Only then you will be able to pursue one goal with determination, which is absolutely essential to be successful. If you are unable to do that, then take up an entry-level job in any small organisation to get a feel of the working world, and then you will be able to evaluate your choices better.

Dear Sir,

I am planning to take up Electronics and Communication Engineering for my undergraduate studies. Which college is the best for this branch?

Shubha

Dear Shubha,

There is no such thing as ‘best’ college for any specific branch of engineering. Depending on your rank in JEE, CET or the entrance exams for private universities you may shortlist which colleges are available to you, and select from among them based on their reputation, infrastructure, the eminence of the faculty and the type of students who seek admission there. Also be sure why you have selected ECE as your only choice, as widening the choice of branches may get you admission in a more reputed college.

Dear Sir,

My daughter completed her engineering in Computer Science in August 2020. Is it advisable to start working or to do MS?

Shobha H S

Dear Shobha,

She may go for higher studies if she is clear which area she would like to specialise in, and if she is tuned towards hardcore and deeper technology. Doing MS can lead to a good career in research, product development, quality control, teaching, documentation etc. If she is unable to narrow down to domain specialisation, then taking up an entry-level job in a small or medium sized organisation will give her a practical exposure and clarity on what she should pursue. Admission to reputed colleges will be based on her ranking in entrance exams like GATE or GMAT.