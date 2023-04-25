Should you pursue a career in real estate?

India’s real estate sector is growing at an exponential rate. This holds good in the case of both industry growth as well as career prospects.

Career opportunities in real estate are extensive and lucrative. While focusing on the various career opportunities, let’s look at a few more reasons why working in the real estate and construction space is an ideal choice for many aspirants like you.

Many people consider working as a real estate manager, consultant, or civil or construction engineer among various career options in this industry. However, the real estate and construction sectors have evolved.

You will find many career opportunities in the real estate and construction industry including survey, project and construction management, valuation, inspection, estate and property management, planning and development, construction procurement, subject matter expert, quantity surveyor, construction project management, home loan consultant, investment manager, warehouse experts, facility management etc.

Building connections

Real estate planning and development involves developing residential and commercial structures. It involves creating something innovative and useful that adds value to people’s lives.

As a real estate professional, you may meet many high-profile people looking for properties or who’ve invested in your project. This could serve as an opportunity for you to develop bonds which may lift your career and unlock professional and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Skills required

Excellent communication

Attention to detail

Technological proficiency

Negotiation skills

Teamwork and coordination

Ability to work under pressure and deadlines

High social quotient

Active listening skills

Resilience and patience

Local market knowledge

Supplier and vendor development skills

Honesty and integrity

Problem-solving skills

Networking skills

Potential to earn well

Real estate is considered a high-earning playground because of the commissions or fees that realtors or other real estate professionals earn. Real Estate professionals also earn handsomely. For example, the average salary of a marketing manager in India is approximate Rs 8-10 lakh. The salary also depends on experience, expertise, employer’s paying capacity, city or location of work, etc.

India's investment in real estate will only grow in the future. The growth and emergence of many Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the country will further open the doors to many other lucrative opportunities across the real estate and construction sector.

These changes and transformations make the real estate sector a promising one and a sustainable career choice.

(The author is a co-founder and director of a real estate and finance firm)