Start learning German if you want to study in Germany

Dear Madam,

My child is in Class 7. She wants to study veterinary science and become a veterinarian. I want to send her to Germany because education is not costly there. Please let me know 1) Is Germany good for veterinary science? 2) Will things stay the same with regard to fees six years later in Germany? 3) How should she prepare from now onwards if her destination is Germany?

Pavithra

Dear Pavithra,

Some of the best veterinary schools are in Germany. University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Leipzig University, The Free University of Berlin, University of Giessen, Kiel University and the University of Hohenheim are known for their veterinary programmes.

Nobody knows what will be six years later. But going by what was 16 years ago and now, nothing has changed as far as the free education offered in Germany for all students irrespective of their nationality. The country also offers a range of scholarships for international students.

As far as her preparation goes, she must continue to stay focused and maintain a good GPA every year. She should take an English test like TOEFL IBT or IELTS academic when she is in grade 11 or 12. Although most programmes are taught in English, it helps to know the local language. In your case especially, since your daughter is keen on Germany and has ample time before she heads to university, I would recommend she join the Goethe Institute and learn the language. They offer 6 levels A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2. Since your daughter has six years before applying, she would be at an advantage if she completed the C2 level.

***

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am a Class 8 student from Bengaluru. I want to pursue Entomology. I am interested to know what steps I need to take so that I can build a career in this field of Entomology. I am open to studying in India or abroad. These career fields really fascinate me and I want to pursue them. Please give me some advice in this regard.

Saathwik Thejaswi

Dear Saathwik,

Entomology is the study of insects. The zoological categories of genetics, taxonomy, morphology, physiology, behaviour, and ecology are included in this field of study. Also included are the applied aspects of economic entomology, which encompasses the harmful and beneficial impact of insects on humans and their activities. Entomology also plays an important role in the studies of biodiversity and the assessment of environmental quality.

Since you are in Class 8, pick Biology as one of your primary subjects in high school. Zoology is offered in many schools and colleges in Grade 11 and 12 in India in the CBZ (Chemistry, Botany, Zoology) stream. This is what you need to pursue a start.