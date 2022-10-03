The making of a lawyer

Our experiences as advocates can be summarised with one phrase: “There is never a dull day”. Of course, there are those observers who will use a single word to describe the same phrase, namely, upheaval. Yet, our profession is an opportunity to don multiple hats, from being counsels to our clients, to being social engineers and crisis managers.

However, the singular advantage that comes with being a member of the bar is the fact that every day, we dwell in our case briefs for the singular purpose of assisting the greater institution of the judiciary to maintain the delicate social contract that governs society.

This is both a responsibility and a privilege. It requires a set of skills that one can aspire for, but never truly achieve. A balance of confidence and humility, the courage to speak on behalf of fairness and propriety no matter which side of the case one is on, and the integrity to represent the noble spirit of the law without passion or prejudice—these are the characters hard to achieve.

This is why those who practise law may never become an expert in it with the exception, perhaps, of those select group of true stalwarts of the bar. So what are the values and attributes that help one stay the course in this profession?

Firstly, one must cultivate a genuine and unbiased sense of curiosity. We are first and foremost the seekers of knowledge, not just of the law, but of every subject governing the world—science, technology, social sciences, mathematics, philosophy, current affairs, etc. We may never become masters in those subjects, but we must never abandon the thirst for learning. Being curious is the attribute of a great lawyer.

A student of the law would also be wise to value the concepts of equanimity and perseverance, which are critical to tide over the randomness with which one has good days and bad. The law, especially litigation, as a career option is demanding and often assumes the character of an emergency responder. Therefore, one must be prepared to live a profession of uncertain working hours, no set holidays or leaves and one that calls for relinquishing control over our most precious resource, time.

However, while all of this might seem like a call for significant personal sacrifices, its also important to remember that on one occasion, however rare it may be when your work makes an impact either in shaping the interpretation of the law or in its impact of the world around, it makes up for every test and tribulation one might encounter as an advocate.

So as one prepares to enter this profession, it is important to remember that the law as a career, more than being an occupation, is an exercise in the development of one's character and faculties.

For example, a study into the law of evidence is a study of human behaviour and the role of fairness in the passing of judgement. One cannot study it without truly becoming more circumspect in judging fellow women and men.

In the Constitution of this nation, one sees a way of life, a call to rise above the limitations of our inherent nature and become wiser human beings. In today’s times amid the battle of ideologies. it is the lawyer who has the tall responsibility of being a neutral referee. He is the one who needs to ensure that the rules that keep the battle fair and non-violent are enforced dispassionately and ensure the victory of noble and progressive ideas.

(The author is a practising advocate at High Court of Karnataka)