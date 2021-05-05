The rising popularity of sustainability as a career

As the World Environment Day comes around on June 5, we are all going to be reminded a great deal about the planet and the importance of respecting and protecting the environment.

But what does the idea of ‘sustainability' mean for a career professional?

Whether you are a fresher, a mid-career professional or a seasoned practitioner, sustainability can provide you with a professional edge.

Why delve into sustainability?

For too long, sustainability has been pigeon-holed into the usual boxes of environmental organisations, NGOs or some segments of the government or the business sector.

“On the contrary, sustainability is a mainstream aspect,” says Mahesh Krishnamurti , an advisor to an online platform that is “mainstreaming" sustainability. “Our aim is to make a career in sustainability as attractive as a high-profile consulting job,” says Krishnamurti, who is also a Director at a Indian private bank.

In many cases, sustainability has been a convenient “greenwashing” buzzword but the trends are shifting. We see more and more businesses integrating sustainability into their core business strategy. From vendor relationships, supply chains to energy management and similar areas, sustainability is determining business processes, systems and decision-making.

So, as a career professional you cannot be divorced from that reality. Whether you choose to stay informed or take a deep dive and make it one of your core competencies is up to you.

Expertise in sustainability

But sustainability as an expertise is becoming an imperative for professionals across sectors, even for their coveted seats in the senior management roles. Many C-Suite executives in companies today have an education related to sustainability, or at least have some expertise or knowledge in the field.

There are programmes for holistic sustainability learning delivered by industry experts and leading academicians, to prepare you in this space.

Given the present circumstances, there are also immersive virtual learning experiences and opportunities related to varied industry verticals. Climate change, increasing natural disasters, epidemic and pandemic outbreaks are bringing sustainability to the centrestage. Resilience and risk mitigation related to these are becoming a part of the business parlance and skill sets. And it matters to business growth.

While all this sounds like the right things to do from a career building perspective, think of the positive impact you will be able to have on the planet. It may seem like a collateral effect, but you will feel better that you are making a difference in the process.

Whether you are a student looking at sustainability as a career option or a professional who wants to unlock your potential by upskilling or an established career executive who is looking for your next big career leap, it is time to start taking a closer look at sustainability which is here to stay.

(The author is SVP at Safe Water Network and promotes sustainability efforts globally)