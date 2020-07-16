Ways to remedy the learning loss

That students, especially those from lower-income groups, regress academically over a long summer vacation has been documented by education researchers. In contrast, children from advantaged socioeconomic backgrounds tend to make gains, especially in reading. A report by David Quinn and Morgan Polikoff in 2017, attributes this difference to a paucity of stimulating resources in the homes of poor children. Kids from affluent homes have no dearth of learning resources like books and educational games. Additionally, well-to-do parents, by virtue of being more educated, are able to mould their children’s intellectual development.

The learning loss likely to result from the extended shutdown of schools due to Covid-19 is probably going to be more dramatic than the annual summer backslide. This regression is going to be more acute amongst poor kids who fall on the wrong side of the digital divide. A report by McKinsey on learning loss due to school closures in USA grouped students into four categories. These groupings are likely to apply to India too, albeit with starker contrasts.

Undoubtedly, the learning of all kids is likely to be compromised with remote instruction. However, kids from well-off backgrounds are likely to “experience average-quality remote learning” states the report and will consequently make strides in their learning, though their progress may be slower than usual. A second group of students who receive poorer-quality remote instruction are likely to remain at “their current grade levels.” A third group that does not have access to digital devices will exhibit a sharp drop in learning. Finally, a fourth group of high-schoolers may drop out of school altogether.

To minimise this learning loss, the McKinsey report makes the following recommendations:

First, teachers need training on how to deliver high-quality online instruction. Engaging students online is far more challenging and teachers will benefit from strategies on how to capture and sustain students’ attention. When possible, parents may also be co-opted to help create conducive learning environments at home. While this is easier said than done, especially for joint families living in cramped spaces, parents may ensure that there is no distraction their children’s learning.

There is a need to reach out to the most vulnerable kids, who don’t have ready access to devices. Teachers may find out if assignments can be sent to a neighbour’s or family member’s WhatsApp number. These assignments will have to be done on paper, and possibly submitted only when schools reopen. But at least they achieve the purpose of getting students to engage with literacy and numeracy. Asking kids to maintain a diary of daily happenings and their feelings can foster academic skills while serving a therapeutic role in these turbulent times. For kids who have access to phones, college student volunteers can have discussions on various topics, thereby honing their communication skills.

Finally, when schools do reopen, schools may plan on how to remedy the learning loss gradually. Merely extending school hours may not be the most optimal solution. Educators need to be mindful of children’s shaken psyche and should ease them into learning instead of force-feeding content from the day schools reopen.

As children learn best in nonthreatening environments, schools should refrain from ramping up the pressure. Instead, teachers need to make informed choices on how to navigate the curriculum.

Is it essential that every kid does every Maths sum in every chapter? Will kids understand the concept if they do half the number of sums? For other subjects, teachers may identify and focus on cardinal points instead of subjecting kids to memorising reams of superfluous content that is often forgotten right after a test. Finally, teachers should proactively reach out to students who fail to come to school.

Rethinking what is essential to education is always a noteworthy exercise. Hopefully, the pandemic will steer our schools to adopt more stimulating, smart and sensitive practices.

(The author is Director, PRAYATNA)