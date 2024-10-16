All you need to know about Rocky, Ericsson’s robotic dog unveiled at India Mobile Congress

<p>Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog Rocky can assist authorities with efficient emergency response by sending alerts in time that can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks. It was unveiled at Ericsson's booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress. </p><p>Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/scindia-interacts-with-rocky-ericssons-5g-powered-robotic-dog-at-india-mobile-congress-3233741">visited</a> Ericsson's booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress and shared a post on X about Rocky. </p>.'We, Robot' Event: Elon Musk introduces robotaxi Cybercab and Optimus humanoid robot.<p>Scindia was given a demonstration of the 5G-powered robotic dog, as officials at Ericsson booth explained its functionality. The minister then patted Rocky, after the demonstration.</p><p>Ericsson has been working on robot dogs for a long time, adding the 5G feature in 2021, as per reports. </p><p>Their robots are used for various purposes. On its <a href="https://www.ericsson.com/en/blog/2024/6/smart-factory-inspections-with-private-5g" rel="nofollow">site</a>, the company details how these robots help in factory inspections. "The robot has powerful sensor technology aboard, and a long battery life to facilitate detailed inspection. Its cameras are basically eyes – but can detect defects and blemishes with much more detail and objectivity than a human inspector. Additionally, SPOT can look at the alignment issues – like checking two side-by-side panels to insure there are no gaps. It not only makes the inspection process safer for factory workers -- by standardizing and improving the quality of the inspections -- it makes the cars safer for everyday riders as well." </p><p>It is also used for airport inspection. Earlier, on WiFi, the connectivity was limited, but with 5G integration, this problem was taken care of. </p><p>"The fast speed, high bandwidth and extremely low latency of 5G provides the tools to send huge amounts of data securely from the robot across the network and back in real-time over large distances," the company said on its site. </p><p>India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, is an annual event organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>