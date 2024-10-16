Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

All you need to know about Rocky, Ericsson’s robotic dog unveiled at India Mobile Congress

Rocky sends alerts on time which allows the robotic dog to aid authorities deal with emergencies like fire outbreaks.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:03 IST
TechnologyrobotTrendingEricsson

Follow us on :

Follow Us