Apple hosts 'Meet with App Store experts' for developers

Since 2020, Apple has been hosting virtual meets to help budding app developer companies get tips and mentorship from in-house experts.

So far, it has hosted six editions of 'Meet with App Store experts' and has conducted over 283 live sessions with individual teams.

Now, it has kicked off the seventh edition and is slated to conclude later this month on August 24.

In total, Apple has scheduled 53 live online sessions this time. They will be available in 14 locations spread across the wide geographies of the world including the US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, UK, France, India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Here, developers across the world including India will get to meet technocrats and experts to help scale their companies, add improvements to the user interface and how to reach a global audience and how to monetize their service, and more.

In this edition, Apple experts will offer help to developers on how to measure users' interest with advanced tools like App Analytics.

They will offer tips on how to increase their subscription businesses, help them improve their product, help configure apps and games for in-app events

They will also help developers how to boost their brand visibility so that they can be easily discovered by potential customers and engagement with Game Center, and more.

Add to that, Apple will continue to offer valuable tools and also share 40 plus Apple software development kits.

Besides Meet with App Store experts sessions, Apple also hosts several activities for developers such as Developer Academies,

Entrepreneur Camps, and App Accelerators.

In India, there is also an app accelerator in Bengaluru too. And, To encourage coding among school and college kids, Apple conducts a special Swift Student Challenge, which offers help to bring the app ideas into reality.

