<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/best-of-2025-top-artificial-intelligence-ai-topics-that-trended-on-google-search-3820948">Google</a> has begun rolling out new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered video editing tools to its Photos app.</p><p>It is bringing the Highlights Video feature that allows users to quickly add photos and turn them into a memorable video. This comes in handy for users to instantly select multiple pictures of their recent family/friends trip and create a single cohesive video, which can be shared as a shorts on YouTube or a reel on Instagram.</p>.Android XR: Google teases new AI smart glasses, to bring new features to Galaxy AR.<p>It will be coming first on the Android version. It comes with pre-set formats with built-in music, text and cuts synced to a soundtrack. The user has to just pick a template, select the photos and videos he/she want included and sit back. Google Photos will automatically create a shareable video that matches the beat. Users can go to the Create tab on Google Photos and select 'highlight video' to get started. The company plans to add more templates with app updates in the coming months.</p>.<p>Google Photos now supports multi-clip editing and storytelling. With an adaptive canvas, users can easily cut or add clips, images in to video effortlessly on the phone. It is available in both Android and iOS versions. </p>.<p>For the first time, Google Photos will be offering a list of royalty-free catchy soundtracks to be added to a video. This will allow users to make any mundane video more engaging and worth sharing on social media platforms. This feature will also be available on both Android and iOS versions.</p> .<p>Google Photos will also offer a new option to add stylish text overlays to highlight videos. This will help give context to the video. This will be first available on Android and will come later to the iOS version.</p>.Google AI Plus subscription with Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro launched in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>