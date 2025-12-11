Menu
artificial intelligence

Google Photos gets new AI-powered video editing tools

Google Photos now supports multi-clip editing and storytelling. With an adaptive canvas, users can easily cut or add clips, images in to video effortlessly on the phone.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 06:15 IST
Comments
Google Photos gets new feature to create short videos from photos.

Google Photos now offers option to add soundtrack to videos.

Credit: Google

Published 11 December 2025, 06:15 IST
