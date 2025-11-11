<p>In September 2025, Perplexity AI launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/perplexity-pro-comet-ai-browser-now-available-for-windows-mac-devices-in-india-3741077">generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) browser Comet</a> for Windows OS PCs and macOS-based Apple Mac computers.</p><p>Now, it is planning to bring the Comet to Android phones soon. It is available to select users through an early access invitation.</p><p>Also, if the customers have with Perplexity Pro or Max subscription, they have a higher chance of getting early access to the Comet browser.</p>.Google AI Pro plan now available for free to all Jio subscribers; here's how to enable it.<p>Perplexity Comet AI was first introduced in July. It is touted to be one of the most powerful browsers in the market.</p><p>It is powered by propreitary Perplexity search engine. It supports unified AI search and offers instant context and automation across numerous websites.</p><p>Beyond deep research on science topics, it can summarise webpages and even automate shopping on e-commerce websites.</p><p>For instance, you can ask the built-in Perplexity AI on the Comet browser to put all the listed grocery items into the ekart and get to the check-out counter, while the user can focus on his/her work.</p>.<p>Recently, the company introduced a new update to the browser, bringing more capabilities to Comet Assistant. It will be able to perform 23 per cent better than the previous version.</p><p>The Comet Assistant can help people find a job faster, as on their resume. User can just ask-- 'Find jobs on LinkedIn for creative software companies that are looking for product managers.'</p><p>If you happen to be part of a messenger group chat of the school or a standalone web app, you can ask Comet Assistant to create a Google Sheet with a week-by-week breakdown of how often the child has been late and absent from school this year.</p><p>More such Agentic AI capabilities will be added to the Comet browser in the coming months.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>