Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Perplexity’s AI browser ‘Comet’ coming soon to Android, now available for select users with early invite pass

It is powered by propreitary Perplexity search engine. It supports unified AI search and offers instant context and automation across numerous websites.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Comet AI browser UI for Android phone.

Comet AI browser UI for Android phone.

Credit: Google Play Store

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 14:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligencebrowserGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us