CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in Android phones, Chrome browser

Here's how to check if your device has received the latest security patch:

Step 1: Open your device's Settings app

Step 2: Tap Security & privacy >> System & Updates.

--For security updates, tap Security Update.

--For Google Play system updates, tap Google Play system update.

Step 3: And, just follow the steps on the screen

For the Chrome browser too, Google has rolled out new firmware-- v123.0.6312.105/.106/.107 for Windows and Mac computers and v123.0.6312.105 for Linux-based PCs. As the roll-out process is being staged in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.

In a related development, CERT-In earlier this week released an alert to Apple device owners of security issues.

Apple acknowledged security vulnerabilities and released a new iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes and security updates to all eligible iPhones.

Initially, the Cupertino-based company did not disclose the security issues to avoid tipping off the hackers. Usually, owners, due to a lack of knowledge on emerging cyber threats and ignorance, take several days to update their devices.

Now, Apple has detailed the vulnerabilities in CoreMedia and WebRTC APIs of iOS.

"Processing an image (malicious) may lead to arbitrary code execution," Apple said in a short note on the issues. And, Apple thanked Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero for early detection of the vulnerability.

iPhone owners who still haven't updated their devices are requested to do so as soon as possible.