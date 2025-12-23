<p>As part of the Christmas festive sale campaign, Tata-owned Croma has announced a big discount on Apple's popular mobile model iPhone 15 series, in India.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/black-friday-sale-2025-apple-iphone-16-gets-biggest-price-drop-on-croma-how-to-grab-the-deal-3812981">Croma is offering</a> the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 36,490 (against MRP: Rs 59,900) across all its stores in the subcontinent from December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026. The discount includes instant cash back of Rs 3,410 and a bonus discount of Rs 2,000.</p>.Google launches new Pixel upgrade programme ahead of Christmas in India.<p>Also, exchange deal offers up to Rs 14,000 on the old model, provided it is in fully working condition without any physical damage to the body or to the display. There is an additional exchange bonus of Rs 4,000.</p><p><strong>iPhone 15: Is it worth buying now?</strong></p><p>Yes. It is a good deal. The iPhone 15 is two years old, but it is eligible for at least 4 more years of iOS updates and new features.</p>.Christmas 2025 festive offer: iPhone 16 price drops to Rs 40,990 at Croma .<p>Also, the hardware is reliable and is made of premium, high-quality materials. It comes with an aero-space grade aluminium case and features an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating.</p>.<p>The iPhone 15 sports a Dynamic Island design with a Super Retina display and comes with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. It features two high-performance cores that use 20 per cent less power and four high-efficiency cores. The 6-core CPU is faster than the previous generation and easily handles intensive tasks, and also promises long battery life.</p>.<p>It houses a dual camera module. It features a main 48MP camera with shift-sensor OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.6 aperture, and 26mm focal length. The primary camera is supported by a 12MP telephoto lens with f/1.6 aperture, up to 52mm focal length and supports 2X zoom, a first for regular iPhone models to date. Even after taking the photo, the user can adjust the focus point between two subjects.</p>.Apple iPhone 15 Plus review: Feature-rich premium phone .<p>On the front, it sports a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front for FaceTime calling and selfies.</p><p>With a full charge, it can deliver a full day of battery life.</p>.Christmas 2025: Best smartphone options to gift this festival.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>