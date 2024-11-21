Home
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: Powerful mobile with meaningful upgrades

Besides the handy camera control and Apple Intelligence features, the battery life on the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max is amazingly long thanks to the power efficient A18 Pro chipset.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:20 IST

Comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (top) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (bottom).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (top) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (bottom).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with Apple's official see-through silicone case.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with Apple's official see-through silicone case.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's CPU performance on Geekbench app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's CPU performance on Geekbench app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's GPU performance on Geekbench app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's GPU performance on Geekbench app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Intelligence-based Clean-up tool.

Apple Intelligence-based Clean-up tool.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Audio Transcribe feature in Notes app.

Audio Transcribe feature in Notes app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max excels in battery department.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max excels in battery department.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captures in closed range.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captures in closed range.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample with 25X zoom.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample with 25X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's camera sample captured at night.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

