Google unveils new Chromebook Plus series with AI tools

Google in collaboration with Asus, Acer, HP, and Lenovo unveiled a brand new category of Chromebook Plus series.

They come with a way more powerful setup compared to the regular Chromebooks. The Plus series will come with at least 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or a new generation of chipsets and also there will be more options with AMD's Ryzen 3 7000 series or newer processors.

Also, they will come with a minimum of 8GB (or more) RAM, 128GB Plus storage along with a full HD 1080p web camera, and a full HD resolution display panel.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 will come with a 15.6-inch full HD screen, 8GB plus RAM, 128GB storage, and Intel's Core i3 silicon(other versions will also offered). Whereas the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 will feature a full HD 14-inch display, AMD Ryzen 3+ processor (other versions will also offered), 8GB plus RAM, and 128GB plus storage.

Asus is bringing a premium Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip with rotable hinge. It features a full HD 14-inch display AMD Ryzen 3+ processor (other versions will also offered) backed by 8GB+ RAM and 128+GB storage options.

Asus also has a standard laptop version Chromebook Plus CX34. It comes with a full HD 14-inch screen, Intel Core i3 chipset (other versions will also offered), and 8GB+ RAM with 128GB+ storage options.

HP is bringing a new Chromebook Plus with a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Core 3i (other versions will also offered) backed by 8GB+ RAM, and 128GB+ storage options. There is also a hybrid version-- Chromebook x360 series with a rotatable hinge to offer a tablet-like UI option. It will come with a 14-inch full HD display, Intel Core i3 chipset (other versions will also offered) and 8GB+ RAM with 128GB+ storage options.