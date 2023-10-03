Google unveils new Chromebook Plus series with AI tools

Google in collaboration with Asus, Acer, HP, and Lenovo unveiled a brand new category of Chromebook Plus series.
They come with a way more powerful setup compared to the regular Chromebooks. The Plus series will come with at least 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or a new generation of chipsets and also there will be more options with AMD's Ryzen 3 7000 series or newer processors.
Also, they will come with a minimum of 8GB (or more) RAM, 128GB Plus storage along with a full HD 1080p web camera, and a full HD resolution display panel.
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 will come with a 15.6-inch full HD screen, 8GB plus RAM, 128GB storage, and Intel's Core i3 silicon(other versions will also offered). Whereas the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 will feature a full HD 14-inch display, AMD Ryzen 3+ processor (other versions will also offered), 8GB plus RAM, and 128GB plus storage.
Asus is bringing a premium Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip with rotable hinge. It features a full HD 14-inch display AMD Ryzen 3+ processor (other versions will also offered) backed by 8GB+ RAM and 128+GB storage options.
Asus also has a standard laptop version Chromebook Plus CX34. It comes with a full HD 14-inch screen, Intel Core i3 chipset (other versions will also offered), and 8GB+ RAM with 128GB+ storage options.
HP is bringing a new Chromebook Plus with a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Core 3i (other versions will also offered) backed by 8GB+ RAM, and 128GB+ storage options. There is also a hybrid version-- Chromebook x360 series with a rotatable hinge to offer a tablet-like UI option. It will come with a 14-inch full HD display, Intel Core i3 chipset (other versions will also offered) and 8GB+ RAM with 128GB+ storage options.
Whereas Lenovo has Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. It features a 14.0-inch full HD display, Intel Core 3i (other versions will also offered) backed by 8GB+ RAM, and 128GB+ storage options. There is also a hybrid version-- Flex 5i Chromebook Plus with a rotatable hinge to offer a tablet-like UI option. It will come with a 14-inch full HD display, Intel Core i3 chipset (other versions will also offered) and 8GB+ RAM with 128GB+ storage options.
For regular users and even corporate professionals and teachers, Google is bringing new video conferencing tools with Chromebook Plus. It will be powered by ChromeOS’s built-in machine-learning tech to enhance clarity and lighting during virtual sessions. It supports all the popular apps such as Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more.
Also, it supports new noise canceling and background blur features to protect privacy. With this, teachers will be able to turn even the noisiest and busiest classroom or corporate meeting into a harmonious session.
Also, for the first time ever, Google is bringing the Pixel phone's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera feature Magic Eraser to the Google Photos app for Chromebook Plus. With this, users can easily remove unwanted distractions from pictures and the app intuitively offers smart suggestions on what can be done to improve the scene. The app also includes additional enhanced editing features, like an HDR effect that enhances brightness and contrast, and the ability to add portrait blur to all existing photos.
Besides Google apps, Chromebook Plus will support creative apps developed by Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express, and LumaFusion.
Like all Google products, the new Chromebook Plus also supports the File Sync feature where work done on any of the Google apps can be accessed and resume half-done work from any connected device with the same Gmail ID.
There are several more features for all types of users. For instance, teachers can correct projects with just a stylus and mark up PDFs in the Gallery app for ChromeOS. He/she can use the Screencast app to record and share a quick lesson for the class. They can even annotate the screen and transcribe the instruction automatically to make editing, navigate, and translate recordings in one simple click.
Furthermore, the teacher can even cast the lesson to the classroom display with a cast moderator, flip the Chromebook into tablet mode, and wander wirelessly to better engage with the students.
Google has promised to bring more new features in 2024. Some include AI-powered content creator. It will be able help users like draft and refine shorter-form content. For instance, to write reviews on websites of the places like restaurant he/she recently visited.
Also, the upcoming feature in themes will let users let the creativity run wild. With just text description, the Chromebook Plus will be able to generate custom wallpapers.
It should be noted that the company will offer 10 years of software support. This is unprecedented, as no hardware maker be it smartphone or PC, has such long-term support to date.
The affordable Chromebooks will surely attract students and graduates and over time, build strong loyalty and will stay long with the ChromeOS and Android ecosystem.
