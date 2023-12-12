iQOO 12 hands-on review: First impression

Emerging smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday (December 12) launched the new premium 5G phone iQOO 12 series in India.

iQOO 12 is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to launch in India.

The new Qualcomm chipset promises faster and better performance compared to its predecessor. Also, the device features a new design and upgraded camera hardware.

I spent a few hours with the iQOO 12. Here are my initial thoughts on the latest premium Android phone.

Design and display

The new iQOO 12 flaunts a refreshing design language and has a lot of improvements over the previous iteration. The latter comes with a cool colour scheme, particularly the special BMW Legend series. It has the trademark black-red-blue colourway strip running from top to bottom and the rest features a snowy white colour.

The new generation model retains the stain-less white-hued back cover but is really smooth and glossy compared to iQOO 11, which had a textured faux leather cover. The company has used porcelain enamel glass on the iQOO 12's rear side.

The uniquely designed camera module on the iQOO 12 is very refreshing. It makes the device stand out among its competitors.

Also, the aluminum around the display is flat. It looks premium and the flat design offers a really good grip for the fingers to hold onto the device firmly.