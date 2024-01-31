Nothing's CMF teaser hints at new neckband earphones

Nothing Inc. subsidiary CMF is planning to launch a new product soon.
The company took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm -- "something new is coming soon". The teaser image shows a blueprint of a neckband, with a close focus on the battery module.
Unlike Nothing, which caters to niche premium segments, CMF will focus on budget categories.
Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing/X (formerly Twitter)
In late 2023, the company unveiled three affordable gadgets-- Buds Pro TWS earphones, Watch Pro, and a 3-in-1 65W GaN charger. They were value-for-money products. Expectedly, all received good responses in India and globally too.
Now, with what looks like a neckband earphone, CMF is expanding the portfolio of its affordable accessories range.
In a related development, Nothing is expected to launch a new Phone 2a, a watered-down version of the premium Phone 2 series. Unlike the flagship device, which had Qualcomm silicon, the mid-range model is said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.
The Phone 2a is liked to be offered in two colours-- black and white.
And, is expected to come with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, a dual-camera module-- main 50MP + ultra-wide 50MP with LED flash on the back, and a 16MP front camera.
It is widely reported that Nothing Inc may launch the Phone 2a in late February.
