OnePlus launches special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India

In January, OnePlus, during the Smooth Beyond Belief event, announced that the special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be launched in India.
Keeping its word, the company is bringing out the limited edition OnePlus 12R on March 19.
The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is co-designed by OnePlus and the game creator HoYoverse. The device's exterior body's Electro Violet colourway with a violet back panel is inspired by the game's popular character Keqing.
On the back, it has an AG matte glass cover and is adorned with silvery white feather motifs and Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. And, the company has engraved the text "KEQING" at the base of the back cover.
OnePlus has used Electro Etching technology to engrave text 'KEQING' onto the top edge of the phone. Whenever the light falls on it, the engraving KEQING gets illuminated and the name get reflected on nearby surfaces.
Inside, the device comes with deeply customised Android OxygenOS 14. The user interface reflects the fantasy world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. It includes system app icons, an Electro Element charging animation, and an exclusive Always-On Display wallpaper. The phone also features personalised power-on and fingerprint unlock animations.
And, with every limited edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact series phone, the company is offering a gift box containing collectible merchandise and accessories.
It comes with a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90-degree design for convenience.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
The OnePlus 12R sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display with pixels. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C port.
Under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, Adreno GPU, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 OS, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.
It houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video chat.
The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition costs Rs 49,999 and as noted earlier, it will go on sale on March 19. It will be available on the official OnePlus online store, Amazon, and select OnePlus Experience Stores in India.
