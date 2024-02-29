OnePlus launches special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India

In January, OnePlus, during the Smooth Beyond Belief event, announced that the special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be launched in India.

Keeping its word, the company is bringing out the limited edition OnePlus 12R on March 19.

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is co-designed by OnePlus and the game creator HoYoverse. The device's exterior body's Electro Violet colourway with a violet back panel is inspired by the game's popular character Keqing.

On the back, it has an AG matte glass cover and is adorned with silvery white feather motifs and Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. And, the company has engraved the text "KEQING" at the base of the back cover.

OnePlus has used Electro Etching technology to engrave text 'KEQING' onto the top edge of the phone. Whenever the light falls on it, the engraving KEQING gets illuminated and the name get reflected on nearby surfaces.