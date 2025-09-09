<p>After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-k13-turbo-series-with-dual-camera-built-in-fan-launched-in-india-3675687">Oppo K13 Turbo</a> series, Oppo is all geared up to unveil the new Android-powered F31 smartphone series in India next week.</p><p>The company confirmed to host the F31 series launch on September 15.</p><p>In a bid to build curiosity among prospective consumers, the company has revealed key aspects of the upcoming F31 series. It comes in three variants-- F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro+.</p>.Google launches authorised refurbished Pixel phone sale in India.<p>The device boasts of multi-layer 'Airbag' design with foam and silicone pads acting like a miniature shock absorber. This way, it can safeguard critical internal components such as the camera, speakers, battery, and vibration motors.</p><p>Further, the F31 will come with aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy (AM04) that delivers 10 per cent greater strength than its predecessor. On the front, the display is protected by AGC DT-Star D+ glass shield, which offers resistance against scratches and daily wear-and-tear.</p><p>Also, it features a 'Speaker Drainage' system that emits a unique, pulsating sound to drain any trapped water from the speaker after submersion or exposure to liquids, ensuring clear audio. This built-in feature is part of the phone's overall advanced liquid resistance, which protects against a variety of liquids, not just water.</p>.<p>Additionally, it comes with IP66 for dust and water resistance, IP68 to resist submersion in water up to 1.5 metres, and IP69 to withstand high-pressure jets up to 80-degree Celsius. It is protected against 18 real-world liquids, including tea, coffee, juice, soapy water, and even hot spring water.</p><p>The F31 Pro+ will come in three colours--festival pink, gemstone blue, and himalayan white. It will sport a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with a 93.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, ensuring immersive visuals, while a textured camera deco module with anti-fingerprint coating will resist the sweaty fingerprint smudges on the back.</p><p>F31 Pro will be available in two colours--desert gold and space grey. It will feature a 6.57-inch 2D curved AMOLED display with a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio.</p><p>And, the regular F31 will be offered in three options-- bloom red, cloud green and midnight blue. It comes with a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.</p><p>All the new Oppo F31 series phones will come with a massive 7000mAh battery and support 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.</p><p>Other details such as the display resolution, camera hardware and processor will be revealed along with the price and availability details next week.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>