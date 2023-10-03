Pixel 2023 Event: Here's what to expect at Google's annual fall programme

Google is slated to host the much awaited annual Pixel hardware event on October 4.

The company will be live-streaming the event on the Google's official YouTube channel and is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm ET (7:30 pm IST).

Here's what to expect at Google's 2023 fall event:

As per the official teaser, the company has already confirmed to launch at least four products-- Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Watch 2 and Buds Pro (2nd Gen) on Wednesday.

The Pixel 8 Pro is the top-end model among the two new phones. It is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, support dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.