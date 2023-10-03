Pixel 2023 Event: Here's what to expect at Google's annual fall programme

Google is slated to host the much awaited annual Pixel hardware event on October 4.
The company will be live-streaming the event on the Google's official YouTube channel and is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 pm ET (7:30 pm IST).
Here's what to expect at Google's 2023 fall event:
As per the official teaser, the company has already confirmed to launch at least four products-- Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Watch 2 and Buds Pro (2nd Gen) on Wednesday.
The Pixel 8 Pro is the top-end model among the two new phones. It is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, support dynamic refresh rate(1Hz- 120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness and is expected to come with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
It is said to boast triple-camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens (Super Res 30X zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation), and LED flash on the back. Also, it will come with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and wireless charging capability too.
Whereas the regular Pixel 8 is said come with 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display, support variable refresh rate (60Hz-120Hz), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.
The Pixel 8 is expected to come packed with dual-camera module--50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide sensor-- with OIS, EIS, LED flash on the rear side. Also, it will come with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging and wireless charging capability too.
Also, both the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will feature the same 10.5MP front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and run the latest Android 14 OS. They are expected to get up to five years of OS updates and an additional two years of security software support.
Also, the new Pixel 8 devices will be powered by a new generation Tensor G3 sensor (with Titan M2 security chip), which is said to offer better on-device machine learning capabilities to power live translations, better and faster response from Google Assistant to user queries, advanced computational photography editing tools such as magic eraser and more.
Google's Pixel Watch 2 is said to come with minimal changes in design compared to the predecessor but is expected to deliver longer battery life and a faster efficient processor along with standard health tracking features including SpO2 reading, heart rate monitor, and more.
Google will also be launching new Pixel Buds Pro (2nd Gen) earphones too. It is expected to come with improved driver and enhanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities.
It should be noted that Pixel 8, 8 Pro and Watch 2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart in India. The pre-order window will open at 9:30 pm, October 4 onwards.
