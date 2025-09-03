Menu
Realme 15T with 7,000mAh battery, dual-camera launched in India

The device is available in three colours-- flowing silver, silk blue and suit titanium-- with prices starting at Rs 20,999.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 10:34 IST
Realme 15T.

Credit: Realme India

Published 03 September 2025, 10:34 IST
