Realme has unveiled a new line of mid-range 15T series Android phones in India.

Realme 15T sports a 6.57-inch full HD (2372 x 1080p) OLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 4000 nits peak brightness.

It also features IP67+ IP68+ IP69 water-and-dust-resistant durability rating, infrared sensor, hybrid dual-SIM tray (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

The device is powered by a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 OS, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging speed.

The Realme phone houses a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (f/1.8) rear camera and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it comes with a 50MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calling.

The device is available in three colours-- flowing silver, silk blue and suit titanium. The company is offering phones in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

For a limited time, the customer can claim up to Rs 2,000 cash discount via EMI plans on select bank cards.

Realme 15T vs competition

Realme 15T will be competing with Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5 (review), and Nothing Phone 3a, among others.