Samsung Galaxy A17 Review: Mid-range phone with incremental upgrade

Really good build quality and display | Reliable performance | Full day battery life | Six years of Android OS updates and security patches

Specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2340p) super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate | Durability: IP54 water-and-dust resistant rating | Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU: RAM + Storage configuration: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage| Operating System: Android 15-based One UI 7 (to get OS updates up to 2031 | Main Camera: 50MP camera (with f/1.8 aperture, auto-focus), a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 13MP (f/2.0) | Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger | Colours: black, blue and grey