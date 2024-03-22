Samsung Galaxy A35: First impression

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Thursday (March 21) hosted a product event showcasing the new Galaxy A35 and A55 series in Bengaluru.
The new Galaxy A55 comes in three configurations--8GB RAM+128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.
The new Galaxy A35 comes in two configurations--8GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999, respectively.
I spent a few hours with the latest Galaxy A35. Here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest premium mid-range phones.
Design and display
Though the new Galaxy A35 features the same design language as its predecessor, there are several firsts in this device.
Samsung has used premium aluminium metal for the frame around the corners and high grade Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield on the display and also on the back panel. With such protection, the device can survive accidental drops on the floor and is also more scratch-resistant than before.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
It also comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the Galaxy A35 can survive if dropped in water for up to one metre (around 3.2 feet) depth for close to 30 minutes.
It features a triple-camera module in a vertically aligned island formation. It is similar to the premium Galaxy S24 series. It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor.
On the front side, it sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen. It supports a 120Hz display refresh rate, which ensures a smooth browsing experience. Also, it boasts vision booster technology, which enables the phone to automatically adjust the brightness of the display depending on the environment. When under direct sunlight, to improve the visibility of the content displayed on the screen, the phone can boost the brightness up to 1,620nits.
The company offers the device in three colours-- icy blue, lilac and navy.
Processor configuration
Galaxy A35 5G comes with Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1380 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage. This is more than enough for the phone to deliver smooth performance in terms of day-to-day tasks such as opening apps, switching between multiple apps and operate camera. I am very keen to check out the how device would perform when playing graphics-rich games like Asphalt 9: Legends.
Samsung Galaxy A35.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new phone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 OS. The company has promised to offer a minimum of four years of Android OS updates (up to 2028) and an additional year of software security support (for up to 2029). This ensures the device can serve the customer for at least half a decade.
In addition to that, Samsung has incorporated several security features in the phone. It features -- Auto Blocker. When switched on, it can block app installations from unauthorised sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to the device while connected by USB cable.
New Galaxy A series devices also feature a Security and Privacy Dashboard. It is a one-stop destination for the phone owner to control which app is accessing the phone's data, microphone and camera and if need be, withdraw the permissions.
It also boast proprietary Samsung Knox, a multi-layer security platform to protect sensitive data such as passwords, and credit/debit card details stored in the phone from cyber threats such as malware.
And, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery. With full charge, it can last for a whole day under extreme usage.
Photography hardware
Samsung Galaxy A35's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
The new Galaxy A35 houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, autofocus and OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) backed by 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 5MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera (f/2.2).
Samsung Galaxy A35's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
As you can see the sample photos, the Galaxy A35 performance is great in the natural sunlight and indoors with little light.
Samsung Galaxy A35's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
But, I am keen to check out how the Samsung phone performs at night, and other aspects such as portrait mode and ultra-wide angle mode.
Samsung Galaxy A35.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
Initial thoughts
For its price, the Galaxy A35 looks promising, but needs to be assessed on other key aspects such as gaming and night mode photography.
Do come back for the full review next week.
