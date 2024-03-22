Samsung Galaxy A35: First impression

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Thursday (March 21) hosted a product event showcasing the new Galaxy A35 and A55 series in Bengaluru.

The new Galaxy A55 comes in three configurations--8GB RAM+128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

The new Galaxy A35 comes in two configurations--8GB RAM+128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage -- for Rs 27,999, and Rs 30,999, respectively.

I spent a few hours with the latest Galaxy A35. Here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest premium mid-range phones.

Design and display

Though the new Galaxy A35 features the same design language as its predecessor, there are several firsts in this device.

Samsung has used premium aluminium metal for the frame around the corners and high grade Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ shield on the display and also on the back panel. With such protection, the device can survive accidental drops on the floor and is also more scratch-resistant than before.