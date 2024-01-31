Samsung Galaxy S24 series hit stores in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the company's brand new premium Galaxy S24 series phones in India.

It comes in three variants-- Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24-- with prices starting at Rs 79,999.

Besides the big upgrades in terms of the new camera, seven years of Android OS suppport and powerful processor, the USP of the latest S24 series is the Galaxy AI. The latter is powered by Google's Gemini generative AI large language model (LLM) that can help phone owners improve their productivity and also play with photography tools to create fun multimedia content.

It should be noted that Galaxy AI relies on Gemini Nano if the activity such as language translations, live transcriptions, and several other value-added services with minimal effort on the device that doesn't need internet connectivity.