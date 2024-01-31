Samsung Galaxy S24 series hit stores in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the company's brand new premium Galaxy S24 series phones in India.
It comes in three variants-- Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and S24-- with prices starting at Rs 79,999.
Besides the big upgrades in terms of the new camera, seven years of Android OS suppport and powerful processor, the USP of the latest S24 series is the Galaxy AI. The latter is powered by Google's Gemini generative AI large language model (LLM) that can help phone owners improve their productivity and also play with photography tools to create fun multimedia content.
It should be noted that Galaxy AI relies on Gemini Nano if the activity such as language translations, live transcriptions, and several other value-added services with minimal effort on the device that doesn't need internet connectivity.
Circle to search feature on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
And those such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit (including creating custom wallpapers and themes with text prompts), Note Assist (on the Samsung Notes app), Instant Slo-mo, and others, that need cloud server connectivity, the Galaxy AI feature rely on Gemini Pro to perform required tasks smoothly.
Samsung has also announced to bring Galaxy AI to 100 million devices worldwide by the end of 2024.
If you planning to buy the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, read our review to make an informed decision.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage -- for Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device in three colours--titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium black.
The Galaxy S24 will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device three colours--amber yellow, cobalt violet, and onyx black.
The Galaxy S24 Plus will be available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage -- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device two colours--cobalt violet, and onyx black.
Samsung is offering up to Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus.
And, for Galaxy S24, the company is offering Rs 10,000 upgrade discount.
There is also cash back offer via select partner bank cards.
In a related development, Samsung is expected to bring potential life-saving crash detection feature to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold5 and more devices soon.
