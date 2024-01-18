Samsung reveals Galaxy S24 series price details in India

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, but the price details weren't revealed for the Indian market.
Now, the company has finally announced it and there are lots of offers for those who pre-order the devices.
The Galaxy S24 will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device three colours--amber yellow, cobalt violet, and onyx black.
The Galaxy S24 Plus will be available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage -- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device two colours--cobalt violet, and onyx black.
The new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra series.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage -- for Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device three colours--titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium black.
It should be noted that the Galaxy S24 series launch prices are almost Rs 5,000 more compared to the Galaxy S23 series in 2023.
Customers who pre-order either the Galaxy S24 Plus or the S24 Ultra with 256GB storage, get a free upgrade to 512GB storage. And, with an exchange offer, they can claim up to Rs 12,000 extra discount. In total, they stand to get benefits up to Rs 22,000.
With Galaxy S24, they get benefits up to Rs 15,000 including upgrade deals via exchange offers and select partner bank cards.
If the consumer goes to Samsung's online Live Store, they are entitled to get a free wireless charger worth Rs 4,999. The offer is for a limited time or until stocks last.
Samsung in collaboration with Qualcomm is introducing Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a custom chip exclusive for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
But, for the S24 Plus and S24, the company has incorporated Samsung's in-house built Exnos 2400 chipset.
Also, the most interesting thing about the new Galaxy S24 series phones is that they come with a built-in Galaxy AI feature. It is powered by Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) model Gemini Nano for phones, which up until now as exclusive to Pixel 8 series.
With the Galaxy AI, the Galaxy S24 series can perform several tasks such as creating custom wallpapers with just text prompts.
Galaxy AI also powers the Note Assistant feature that can create a summary of notes taken on Samsung Notes.
Also, Galaxy AI is capable of performing live translation on video calls, and live transcribing of SMS, or recorded video instantly on the device.
It should be noted features such as Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard that need more advanced Gemini Pro AI capability, the phone has to connect to the internet.
They also come with big camera upgrades as well.