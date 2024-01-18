Samsung reveals Galaxy S24 series price details in India

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy S24 series, but the price details weren't revealed for the Indian market.

Now, the company has finally announced it and there are lots of offers for those who pre-order the devices.

The Galaxy S24 will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device three colours--amber yellow, cobalt violet, and onyx black.

The Galaxy S24 Plus will be available in two configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage -- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. The company will be offering the device two colours--cobalt violet, and onyx black.