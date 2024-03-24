Google, Apple breakups on the agenda as global regulators target tech

Brussels/Stockholm: Big Tech is facing its biggest challenge in decades as antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic crack down on alleged anti-competitive practices that could result in break-up orders to Apple and Alphabet's Google, a first for the industry.

That in turn could inspire watchdogs around the world to pile on, as evidenced in the growing number of antitrust probes in various countries following the opening of EU and US cases. Since AT&T was broken up exactly 40 years ago, no company has faced the possibility of a regulator-led break-up in the United States until now.

Google has said it disagreed with the EU's accusations while Apple said the US lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law.