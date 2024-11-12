Home
Google grants $1 million fund to Indian AI start-up Karya

Karya is working on democratising the generative AI-powered tools and making them available to less privileged people to increase the income and sustain their livlihood.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:30 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 12:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGooglestart-upsDH TechstartupGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGoogle for Indiastart-up

