Google rolls out Android Safe Browsing feature to phones

Last year at the I/O 2023 developer summit, Google showcased 'Android Safe Browsing' security feature that would protect users when they venture too deep into the internet.
Now, the search engine giant has begun rolling out the 'Android Safe Browsing' to the public.
Once enabled, the Safe Browsing feature will the user to security threats such as harmful URLs (Uniform Resource Links) of webpage links, and compromised websites, when he/she browses within the supported apps like messenger apps.
For instance, if you receive a URL link on the messenger app, the Android phone will alert the user that the webpage link is a known phishing site and bad actors may steal your data.
On Chrome browser, Google is also leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models to detect fake websites based on images. This will help in early detection of webpages that try to pass themselves off as legitimate log-in pages to steal financial details and personally identiable details such as Aadhaar number, credit/debit card number and phone numbers.
The new feature is being rolled out in phases. So, it will take some time to reach all corners of the world.
Users need not have to check for updates as such, Google will bring it through the server side to the devices. Some phones already have received it and other Android phones with GMS (Google Mobile Services) will get it soon.
In a related development, Samsung will be bringing the Google Gemini-powered Galaxy AI feature to 100 million phones.
Already, premium Galaxy Buds have received the new update to support live translation.
