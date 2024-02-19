Google rolls out Android Safe Browsing feature to phones

For instance, if you receive a URL link on the messenger app, the Android phone will alert the user that the webpage link is a known phishing site and bad actors may steal your data.

On Chrome browser, Google is also leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models to detect fake websites based on images. This will help in early detection of webpages that try to pass themselves off as legitimate log-in pages to steal financial details and personally identiable details such as Aadhaar number, credit/debit card number and phone numbers.

The new feature is being rolled out in phases. So, it will take some time to reach all corners of the world.

Users need not have to check for updates as such, Google will bring it through the server side to the devices. Some phones already have received it and other Android phones with GMS (Google Mobile Services) will get it soon.