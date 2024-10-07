Google rolls out new anti-theft security feature to Android phones

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> earlier this year at its I/O 2024 event announced that it would be introducing new user-privacy security features that will safeguard stolen Android phones.</p><p>Keeping true to its words, the search engine giant has begun <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/Android/comments/1fwg6oc/google_is_starting_to_roll_out_theft_detection/">rolling out</a> new anti-theft protection features-- Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock and Offline Remote Lock-- to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android-phone">Android phones</a>.</p><p>All three features are being made available through the Google Play services update. As this roll-out process is being staged in phases, it will take some time to reach all devices worldwide.</p><p>It should be noted that these three anti-theft security features are available only to devices with Android 10 or newer versions.</p>.Google launches online fraud protection pilot for Android phones in India.<p><strong>Here's how the new anti-theft feature will work on Android phone</strong></p><p><strong>Theft Detection Lock</strong></p><p>For the Theft Detection Lock, Google has fed critical information to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm such as sudden speed associated with theft. Robbers usually snatch the device and run or drive away in a vehicle.</p><p>Theft Detection makes full use of the on-device AI tech and sensors to instantly know the phone has been snatched and initiates the screen lock process.</p>.<p><strong>Offline Lock</strong></p><p>During situations such as rush hour bus/metro rides, thieves pickpocket phones and instantly switch them off or remove the SIM, so that even if the victim tries to call the stolen device via a fellow passenger's phone, the device will not ring.</p><p>And, after reaching a local hangout place, thieves try to put their SIM to use. But, with an offline lock, the phone will ask for a passcode or biometric-based verification to unlock the home screen. It will be impossible to operate the phone. </p>. <p><strong>Remote Lock</strong> </p><p>Getting mugged is a very traumatising experience for most. It takes some time to recover from the shock, and during this stressful time, people often find it hard to remember the password to open the Find My Device application on a computer or a friend's phone. This gives more time to the thief to reset the device.</p>.iOS 18: Apple to bring an option to lock internal components of stolen iPhones.<p>The new Remote Lock feature offers an additional option to open the Find My Device app with the registered phone number and a quick security challenge on any device. For the security challenge, you can set a question like my pet name or your spouse's name.</p><p>Once you open the Find My Device, you can instantly post a message on the screen lock for the finder to return the device or send a full factory reset command to completely wipe the device.</p> .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>