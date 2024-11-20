Instagram testing new feature to avoid age-inappropriate content recommendation to teenagers

<p>Though <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram</a> has several in-built safety features to protect adolescent users from predators, lately, the content feed on its platform has been flooded with age-inappropriate content.</p><p>Now, to set things right, Instagram has begun testing a new reset feature that ensures safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences for young users on the social media platform.</p><p>In just a few taps, users will be able to clear the recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed and start fresh. </p><p>Users can inform Instagram they like the content recommended on their Explore page by tapping the three dots in the corner of the post and selecting 'Interested'.</p><p>The new 'Recommendation Rest' feature is expected to be rolled out globally in the coming weeks on Instagram.</p>.Learn the language on Instagram.<p><strong>Here's how to reset the content preferences:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.</p><p>Step 2: Tap the three-line bar (hamburger) icon in the top right.</p><p>Step 3: Tap Content Preferences, then tap 'Reset suggested content'.</p><p>Step 4: Before confirming, users can review who they follow and then Tap Confirm.</p>.<p>"Features like Close Friends give teens more control over who sees their Stories, while the “Your Activity” section in settings lets teens see and manage all their previous interactions in one place, giving them more control over their digital footprint. We also encourage teens to regularly review their following lists, to make sure the accounts they’re following are still accounts whose content they enjoy seeing," Instagram said.</p>.WhatsApp brings new draft indicator feature to messenger app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>