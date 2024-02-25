Instant loan app harassment: Organised racket continues to prey on fear

Well-oiled machine

While Play Store (Google) and App Store (Apple) remove suspicious apps periodically, investigators say there was no check on dubious loan apps being advertised on social media. Recent government statistics showed that between April 2021-July 2022 and September 2022-August 2023, Google removed over 4,700 loan apps from the Play Store.

In December 2023, the Union government directed social media platforms to not host fraudulent loan app ads.

Despite this, the dubious loan apps have a free run on social media advertising platforms, senior police investigators the DH spoke with said, adding that the scamsters use targeted advertisements and Search Engine Optimised (SEO) keywords like “quick loan, loan, easy loan and EMI” etc., to appear on user feeds.

“The racket is well organised,” a senior Bengaluru police officer told DH. “This involves huge investments and manpower: one needs to develop the apps, collect data, morph photographs, make threatening calls, send messages etc. The apps also need to be hosted on servers to run — so it is not something every person can do.”

The officer said that in many cases, the banned apps were found again “repackaged with fresh looks and user interfaces (UI)”.

“Since the amount being borrowed is small, people don’t think much,” the officer, who requested anonymity, added. “The interest charged is much lower than regular channels and hence people get enticed.”

Karunakar Prasad (name changed), a Bengaluru college lecturer, paid the agents of Digital Bank and Money Pocket Rs 5.69 lakh for availing a loan of Rs 56,550 in October 2023. Prasad, who was harassed for nearly three months with his “explicit” photographs, had told DH the interest rate offered was 0.7 per cent and the repayment period was 120 days.

According to C K Baba, DCP Southeast, fraudsters almost copy the features of genuine loan apps to make the UI appear authentic and manage to bypass firewalls on social media.

“Social media platforms lack double-checks and the availability of targeted advertisements makes the job easier for scamsters,” Baba, who oversaw several loan app probes, told DH. “They will also make sure the data fed to the algorithm appears genuine so that they can breach the checks.”

Officers also said that since these apps operate illegally, they don’t wait for the victim to avail a loan “and automatically credit the sum”. Probes have led the investigators to China, Dubai and some Indian states, where the perps continue to operate.